Romelu Lukaku Doesn't Want To Be Compared With Ronaldo; 'Lucky Enough To Play Against Him'

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United have completed the re-signing of two of their former players. Romelu Lukaku has returned back to Stamford Bridge and Cristiano Ronaldo has made his return to Old Trafford. Chelsea agreed to a £97.5 million club-record transfer fee with Inter Milan whereas Ronaldo was brought after United agreed to €15 million with an additional €8million payable upon activating a number of performance-related add-ons deal with Juventus. Both the players played in Serie A and competed for the top scorer award. Lukaku spoke at a recent press conference while on international duty about the comparisons being made between him and the Portuguese superstar.

"Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never. Cristiano Ronaldo is, for me, is in the top three best players in the history of football. I'm not going to rank him from first to third but he's in there. What he has achieved in football today for players of my generation is something exceptional. I was lucky enough to play against him in Italy and now that he's back in the Premier League, it's all good for English football. As for the rest, comparing statistics and all that, it's useless."

Ronaldo five-time Ballon d'Or winner returns to United

Ronaldo's whirlwind return to United shocked football fans across the world since as recently as Friday, rumours of him joining United's fierce and home rivals Manchester City ran amok. The last time he wore a United jersey was back in April 2009, before he made his record-breaking transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Interestingly, the first time he ever wore the United jersey on the pitch was on August 16, 2003, a little over 18 years to the date, he has re-signed for United, but this time returning with five Ballon d'Or trophies, five Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cup trophies and seven League titles to name a few. He has managed to rack 1074 appearances in his career so far and netted 783 times while also providing 226 assists, and he will definitely be looking to add to all those statistics.

Lukaku returns to England after helping Inter to the scudetto

Lukaku on the other hand has spent a couple of years at Inter Milan where he had a brilliant run in the Serie A last season helping the Serie A side win their first Italian league title since 2010. The Blues had earlier signed Lukaku from Anderlecht back in 2011 for £18 million but the striker failed to make his mark at Chelsea. Lukaku has said that he feels he is a more complete striker than before and that he has mastered all that is needed for a striker and wants to keep on working on the small details and improve his strengths. He talked about he is now a leader but at the same time, a person who makes sure everyone around him is comfortable and confident. He also said that Inter helped him with this aspect of his game.

(Image Credits: AP)