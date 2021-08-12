Romelu Lukaku Returns To Chelsea From Inter Milan For Club Record Fee Of £97.5m

Chelsea has completed the re-signing of Romelu Lukaku after agreeing to a £97.5m club-record transfer fee with club Inter Milan. The player had a brilliant run in the Serie A last season helping the Serie A side win their first Italian league title since 2010. The player also was in great form for Belgium during the recently concluded EURO 2020.

Romelu Lukaku has returned with the aim to complete his pending business. The Blues had earlier signed Lukaku from Anderlecht back in 2011 for £18 million but the striker failed to make his mark at Chelsea. The player was loaned out to Everton and West Brom, before making a permanent switch to Everton back in 2014.

The striker had a very successful time at Everton which saw Manchester Uniter calling. The player had a dream start at Manchester United but soon fell down the pecking order and sealed a transfer to Inter Milan in 2019. Ever since his move to Nerazzurri, the player refound his form scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances.

Chelsea-Lukaku deal

Romelu Lukaku is said to have signed on a five-year deal worth in excess of £200,000-a-week and will see the striker remain in west London until 2026. Speaking upon signing for the club Lukuku said he is happy to be back to the club that supported him in his developmental years. "I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club, it’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature. The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling." Lukaku said

The player further added that Chelsea is a club with a lot of ambitions and that it is the right club for him "The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully, we can have a lot of success together. Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success." he concluded.

Image Credits: Romelu Lukaku Instagram