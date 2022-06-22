Romelu Lukaku Returns To Inter Milan On Loan Amid Chelsea's Raheem Sterling Talks

Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea nightmare looks to be coming to an end with the London club and Inter Milan agreeing on a loan move for the striker. The Belgian international failed to score enough goals under Thomas Tuchel struggling to adapt to German's style of play. Lukaku was resigned by Chelsea only last season.

Romelu Lukaku transfer: Chelsea striker set for Inter Milan return

Romelu Lukaku agreed to join Chelsea from Inter Milan for £97.5m club-record transfer fee. However, the striker could only manage 15 goals in the first season. The Romelu Lukaku loan deal to Inter Milan is reported to be around €8 million with Chelsea also set to earn money through the player's performance. As per a Goal.com report, the 29-year-old Belgian hired a lawyer especially to force the transfer and will take a pay cut to ensure his return to San Siro.

Following the tough start to life at Stamford Bridge Romelu Lukaku in an interview with Sky Sports expressed his unhappiness regarding his position at the club. He Striker said, "Physically I'm doing great. I'm just not very happy with the situation, but that's normal. I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally. I'm not happy with the situation but it's my job and I mustn't give up."

Apart from talking about his difficult life at Chelsea, Lukaku also expressed his desire to move back to Inter Milan by adding, "I want to really apologise to the Inter fans because I don't think I should have left Inter the way I did. I should have spoken to you guys first, especially after everything you did for me, for my family, my mum, and my son. I'll never forget that. I hope from the bottom of my heart to go back to Inter and not at the end of my career but when I'm still at a good enough level to win more trophies."

Chelsea plans after Romelu Lukaku transfer Transfer

According to Telegraph, the former European CHampions are reportedly trying to sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano even said that Chelsea's initial bid of £21.5m for England internal was rejected by the Premier League champions. Apart from Sterling, Chelsea has also enquired about Netherlands defender Nathan Ake as they look to shore the back four following the departure of Rudiger and Christensen. The Guardian has reported that the Blues are eyeing Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, with Everton’s Richarlison also emerging as a potential target after Lewandowski showed interest in joining Barcelona.