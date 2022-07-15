Romelu Lukaku Says Chelsea Transfer 'was A Mistake'; Tuchel Says Return Very Unlikely

Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan camp after spending just one season with Chelsea. The Belgian striker made headlines last summer following his big-money move to Stamford Bridge, however, his failure to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's style of play saw him return back to Italy after 12 months. The Belgian recently made a big admission regarding his move to Chelsea last summer.

Romelu Lukaku regrets Chelsea transfer

Romelu Lukaku previously wore a Chelsea jersey between 2011 and 2014 while making made 15 goalless appearances for the club. The striker signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan for £98 million ($116m) with a point to prove, however, the Belgian has now admitted that moving to Stamford Bridge was “a mistake” and he always intended to return to Inter. The 29-year-old striker returned back to Inter Milan on a loan deal after scoring only 15 goals in 44 appearances for the London-based club.

While speaking during an event to reveal Inter Milan’s new kit for the 2022-23 campaign, Lukaku said, “The biggest challenge of my career will be this season here. I left. It was a mistake. Now I am happy to be wearing this jersey, the team knows what we need to do, it’ll be a great challenge this season and we need to continue like this."

He further added, “I realised last season when I was in England, just how important Inter Milan are in the world. The club’s profile is improving on an international scale, the social media approach is really important too and you can see how we act in the locker room, in training, our hugs and jokes. Milan is a wonderful city and that is why I kept the old apartment when I went to London because my mother was coming here all the time and I wanted to return too.” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, while speaking to SkySports recently, said, “Given the fact he’s just on loan, of course, there’s a chance. I don’t know if it’s very likely, but it’s not on me to give an outlook on that. There is a chance for it.”

After Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly heads to Stamford Bridge

With Romelu Lukaku heading to Inter Milan, Chelsea was in the market hunting for a new striker for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. Manchester City's Raheem Sterling became Chelsea's first major signing of the summer with several reports suggesting that the deal is worth approximately £47.5 million. Following the signing of Sterling, Chelsea reportedly roped in star Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly on a long-term contract. The deal is completed at an initial price of €40m with add-ons. Koulibaly will be filling in the huge gap left by Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger who left for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively during the transfer.