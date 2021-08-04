Romelu Lukaku Wants Chelsea Return; Club Willing To Offer €120m To Inter Milan: Report

There has been a lot of buzz around Romelu Lukaku's transfer in the summer transfer window with initial reports suggesting Chelsea looking to bring back their ex-striker. The Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel too earlier had hinted that the Blues are looking to bring in a striker. Borussia Dortmund's Eric Haaland was the primary target but Dortmund isn't looking to let go a player of his stature, especially after Jadon Sancho left the club for Manchester United.

Thus Chelsea has turned their focus to bring back Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge. The Blues saw an official bid understood to be at around €100m turned down with the Nerazzurri valuing the striker for a lot more. As per Goal.com, Chelsea is preparing a new bid at around €120m - €130m.

Romelu Lukaku first stint with Chelsea began in August 2011 but was benched for the majority of the season. The player made his first start for the Premier League club against Blackburn Rovers in 2012 and won a man of the major award in the very first, providing club captain John Terry with an assist.

Over the next two years, the player was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion and Everton respectively, to gain more match time. Everton was impressed with Lukaku's abilities and signed the player for a then club-record fee of £28 million. The Belgium international during his time with Everton performed brilliantly and also made it to the PFA Team of the Year in 2017.

Then came Manchester United seeking the signing of the striker. But Lukaku was quick in making an impact. The player found the back of the net 10 times in nine games, breaking the record of Sir Bobby Charlton who had scored nine in nine. The player, however, slowly fell out of favour and was offloaded to Inter Milan for £73m in 2019.

Since joining Inter Milan, the Belgian striker has netted 64 goals in 95 appearances across all competitions. Speaking to the media earlier, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta had made it clear stating that the player is an important first-team player and is not for sale.

Romelu Lukaku's contract with Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has a contract with Inter Milan until June 2024 and is a vital member of the team has scored 24 times and assisted a further 11 last season helping Intern Milan win the Serie A. The player too had earlier mentioned speaking to Belgian VTM TV Channel that he was feeling good at Inter Milan and had no intentions of leaving. "Yes, I am staying," Lukaku said in an interview with VTM.

However, it looks as though the Belgian international has made a U-turn and now is open to leaving the club in prospects of more silverware. Chelsea head into this season having won the Champions League and are ready to splash the cash to boost their attack as Thomas Tuchel's side looks to win more trophies this season.

