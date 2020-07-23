Ronael Pierre-Gabriel Assaulted, Expensive Car Burnt Within Two Weeks Of Joining The Club

Ligue 1 outfit Stade Brestois 29's new signing Ronael Pierre-Gabriel had a rather violent beginning to life in the city of his new club as the player was subjected to assault. The player had secured a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Mainz only two weeks back. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 already concluded midway due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) being crowned as the rightful France football champions.

Ronael Pierre-Gabriel assaulted, car burned down

Communiqué officiel du Stade Brestois 29 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/tuwucfU6hD — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) July 21, 2020

According to a report by ESPN UK, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel was assaulted in the Brest neighbourhood, leading to severe injuries to the defender. His car was also burned down and completely destroyed, said Brest in an official statement. The defender owned an Audi RS$ that cost €85000 ($98000) which was burnt down by the assailants.

Brest's official statement on Ronael Pierre-Gabriel's assault

Brest condemned the assault on Ronael Pierre-Gabriel. The club, in the statement, condemned the attack on Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, while also extending complete support to their recently arrived defender. The club stated that it was regrettable to know that such an attack happened on a person who arrived barely two weeks ago and had no issues with anyone. However, the club avoided revealing any additional details of the assault, saying that the matter was now to be dealt with by the authorities. On the other hand, the player is yet to speak officially on the assault.

Ronael Pierre-Gabriel's career brief

This season in the Bundesliga, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel managed eight appearances in all, without scoring any goal. However, the left-back did bag an assist to his credit. But, the 22-year-old did not feature for Mainz since the resumption of the competition in May, with the team playing nine games during this period.

Ronael Pierre-Gabriel is a graduate from Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne. He made his Ligue 1 debut in 2015 against Guingamp before enjoying a season-long stint with Monaco in the 2018-19 season. Besides the loan deal with Brest, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel's contract with Mainz runs until June 2024. Meanwhile, Brest finished the season with a 14-place finish in France football competition having bagged 34 points in 28 games.

Image courtesy: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel Instagram