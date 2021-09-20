Ronald Koeman Defends Barcelona's 3-0 Loss To Bayern; Claims Team Has Suffered Worse

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was quick to defend the 3-0 loss against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League as he stated that the club has lost by a worse margin before. The Catalan giants lost to the same side by an aggregate scoreline of 8-2 in the 2019 Champions League quarter-finals. Koeman also added that his side was playing with several younger players on this occasion, unlike the last time when they had several experienced players, including Lionel Messi.

The La Liga giants have not enjoyed the best of outings in their domestic league either as per their extremely high standards. As things stand, Barcelona are currently in tenth place with seven points after three games. Meanwhile, arch-rivals Real Madrid lead the standings with 13 points after five games.

Ronald Koeman defends Barcelona's defeat against Bayern Munich

While speaking to a press conference, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman said, "Before the Bayern Munich game, there were questions about whether I was going to renew [a contract]. We lost to Bayern, and now the question will probably be about whether I'm afraid of my future. I'm more realistic than opportunistic. Last year, Barca lost 8-2 against Bayern while playing with Messi, Griezmann, Suarez."

Koeman added that it was important to also consider the group of players they fielded in their match before people raise criticisms. "The other day we ended up playing with Mingueza, 22 [years old]; Araujo, 22; Balde, 18; Garcia, 20; Gavi, 17; Pedri, 18; Demir, 19; and soon Ansu, 18. I'm calm, we have 7 points from 3 games. I know what there is to gain. I already know it. I don't have a fear about my future. In the end, the club decides through the president," added Koeman.