Ronald Koeman Says He Is Used To Pressure; Gives Key Update On Sergio Aguero & Ansu Fati

Life after Lionel Messi's departure at Barcelona has not been the greatest as they sit ninth in the La Liga table, five points off the top and their record in the UEFE Champions League this season has been terrible, to say the least. The Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman, who has been under pressure for the poor showing from the team, has now come out and said that he has the back of the club president Joan Laporta and that he is very much used to people talking about the safety of his job.

"I'm used to people talking about my future. Laporta has supported me and defended me. Ousmane Dembélé in the stands if he doesn't renew? That is a matter for the club. Now he’s working so well but he has to improve some things," said Koeman at a press conference ahead of their match against Valencia as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Aguero on his way back, Barca taking it easy with Fati

Koeman also touched upon the potential debut of Sergio Aguero, how well he is making his return back to the matchday squad and if Ansu Fati would start against Valencia.

"He's improved a lot lately, playing 20 to 25 minutes in Wednesday's friendly. He's going well," Koeman said. "He isn't in match or physical rhythm, but that will come with game time. He's in contention to be in the squad, he can bring a lot to the side. The important thing is that he improves fitness-wise, and he'll do that playing games."

Speaking about Fati, Koeman said "He's improving every day, but he's been out a long time and you can't just return in two weeks". "We need to think with Ansu that there's three games this week and he can't play all three. We need to decide what's best for the team."

Barcelona have had a torrid start to their Champions League as they have been thrashed 3-0 by Bayern Munich and Benfica and the Catalonian club have managed no shots on target against both the opponents. Barca has a tough set of fixtures ahead as they face Valencia on Sunday, followed by Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday, and then Real Madrid next Saturday.

