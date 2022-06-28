Ronald Koeman Takes A Dig At Barcelona; 'Barca Lives In The Past, Football Has Changed'

Ronald Koeman has taken a dig at his former club Barcelona for failing to move away from the Tiki-Taka style of football and trying to adopt the new fast-paced style of football these days. Koeman who played for Barcelona during his playing days was dismissed by the La Liga giants in October following a string of poor results. The Dutch manager was replaced with club legend Xavi in the dugout. Koeman will be back in the dugout coaching Netherlands national team again after the winter World Cup.

Ronald Koeman in his interview with Esport3 said, "I am in favour of dominating the game. If you play with three central defenders and five defenders, you cannot say that it is a defensive system". He also added "With this system for three or four months we played the best games in recent years. The clearest example was the final against Athletic. Barca lives in the past, from 4-3-3, from 'tiki-taka'. Football has changed. Now it's faster, more physical. You can't live in the past."

Robert Lewandowski has spoken about wanting to leave Bayern Munich to join Barcelona. However, Koeman is of the view that age is a huge factor with the Polish striker and also has doubts about the club paying a big amount to sign the striker. Koeman in his interview said “Lewandowski is a great player, a guaranteed scorer, but he is a certain age…35? I have my doubts about paying €50-60 million for him, in addition to the salary. He might have two good years of football left in him, but I’m hesitant about signing him,”

Barcelona news: Blaugrana club to sue AS Roma

According to the latest report, Barcelona is considering suing AS Roma for possible damages caused to the club after deciding to pull out of the Joan Gamper Trophy. Barcelona was set to play Roma on August 6 at the Camp Nou however the club has released a statement that the match will not take place as they look for a new opponent. Roma previously faced Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy back in 2015 when they lost the match 0-3 to Barcelona.

Barcelona in its statement said, “Barcelona announce that Roma has decided to unilaterally, without reason, withdraw from the agreed contract for both parties for the Joan Gamper Trophy game that was to be played on 6 August at Camp Nou in a fixture that was to see a men's and women's game once again. The club is working on a finding a new opponent for this year's edition".

The statement further said “In the next 24 hours the return of money already spent on tickets will begin and the club wants to make it clear that the suspension of the games has been due to circumstances outside the control of Barcelona, the express wish of Roma. The club's legal department is studying possible action against the Italian club for damages caused to Barcelona and its fans due to this unexpected and unjustified decision.”