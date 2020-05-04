Ronaldinho Had A Bizarre 'nightclub Clause' To Party In His Flamengo Contract: Report

With a bag full of tricks, Ronaldinho went on to establish himself as one of the most skilled players in world football during his career. He began his European dream at PSG and earned big-money moves to Barcelona and AC Milan in the latter half of his career. After ending his European stint, Ronaldinho moved back to Brasil to play for Flamengo during the 2011-12 Brasileirao Serie A season. However, the 2006 Ballon d'Or winner had a rather peculiar 'Ronaldinho nightclub clause' attached in his Flamengo contract that gave him certain privileges during the entire season.

Ronaldinho highlights while playing for Barcelona in the UCL

When Ronaldinho ruled the world 😍🔥pic.twitter.com/Y5cR9TtEMX — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) May 3, 2020

Ronaldinho nightclub clause

Ronaldinho, who is currently under house arrest in Paraguay in a passport forgery case, made 33 appearances for Flamengo scoring 15 goals in the process. What made his stay with Flamengo more special for the Brazilian was the Ronaldinho nightclub clause that was attached in his contract. The Ronaldinho nightclub clause or the Ronaldinho party clause allowed the Brazilian star two nights out every week to party. It was reported that the iconic footballer would not agree to a deal if this clause was not met by Flamengo.

Ronaldinho party scene

While playing at AC Milan, Ronaldinho was rumoured to have skipped Monday training sessions after weekend-long benders spent partying and drinking. A former teammate of Ronaldinho's, Patrico Rubio had earlier claimed that the Brazil legend would 'hop onto his private plane after matches' to party in Cancun. The former Barcelona man celebrated his 40th birthday behind bars in a prison in Paraguay a couple of months ago.

Ronaldinho Flamengo highlights

Throwback to when Neymar went up against his long-time idol - Ronaldinho

¿Domingo aburrido?



Les dejo el resumen del mejor partido de la historia del fútbol brasileño. De un lado, Neymar. Del otro, Ronaldinho. En el medio, un show por los puntos.



Santos-Flamengo. Fecha 12 del Brasileirao 2011. Hace 2 días se cumplieron 7 años. pic.twitter.com/1bRwfHw7EX — Lucas Beltramo (@LucasBeltramo) July 29, 2018

