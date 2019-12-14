Ronaldinho Opens Up About Barcelona's Lionel Messi And The GOAT Debate

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has made some bold claims about his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. Messi recently won his sixth Ballon d’Or (a record) ahead of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo. Many have claimed Lionel Messi as the greatest player ever to embrace the game after his sixth Ballon d’Or win.

Ronaldinho does not consider Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time

Ronaldinho has reportedly opened up on the debate about being the greatest player of all time. He feels that Lionel Messi is not the only player in contention to be considered as the best ever. But the likes of Diego Maradona, Pele and Ronaldo Nazario were also footballing greats.

Ronaldinho insisted that he was glad for Messi because he was a friend. Besides, he has been a leader for Barcelona. On being quizzed about the ‘Greatest Footballer’ status, Ronaldinho stated that he does not like comparisons because it was hard to identify who was the best in history. There is Diego Maradona, Pele and Ronaldo in contention as well. He couldn’t say that Messi is the best ever. However, he stated that Messi was the best in his time.

Lionel Messi had confessed about Ronaldinho's support to Barcelona

Lionel Messi was reportedly asked about his experience of playing with Ronaldinho. Messi asserted that Ronaldinho helped him a lot. Messi arrived in the dressing room at 16-17 years of age and seeing all those footballing giants together made it tough for the Argentine. However, Messi confessed that Ronaldinho mentored him and made him feel comfortable.

Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d'Or recently

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the sixth time in his career, leaving behind his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi scored an astonishing 51 goals in 50 appearances last season to help Barcelona win the LaLiga title.

