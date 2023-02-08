Ronaldinho's Son Follows His Father's Footsteps As 17-year-old Player Will Join Barcelona

Legendary Brazilian attacking midfielder Ronaldinho has reportedly confirmed that his 17-year-old son, Joao Mendes (Joao de Assis Moreira), will sign for Barcelona. Mendes, who has reportedly been on trial with Barcelona's youth team since the beginning of January, is believed to have recently terminated his contract with Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro.

Ronaldinho confirms his son will join Barcelona

While speaking in an interview with RAC-1, Ronaldinho said, "With the arrival of my son at Barcelona I will be more present than ever at the club. I am never outside the club. Barcelona is part of my life. Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me." The 42-year-old makes these remarks just a few days after he was presented with the legend award by the club's president, Joan Laporta.

After receiving the award from Laporta, Ronaldinho took to his official social media account to explain how delighted he was to receive this honour. "I am very happy to receive such a special award and that says a lot about my time here!!! Returning to Barcelona and receiving the Leyenda Trophy from President Joan Laporta was really special. To everyone from the doorman to the President, thank you very much, you are part of my history...We will always be together !!!" wrote the 42-year-old.

Fico mt feliz em receber um prêmio tão especial e que diz muito sobre minha passagem aqui !!! Voltar a Barcelona e receber o Troféu Leyenda das mãos do Presidente Joan Laporta foi realmente especial… Mt obrigado pelo carinho de todos os fãs, amigos, Mundo Deportivo e atletas + pic.twitter.com/QJYw6ENe3v — Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) February 7, 2023

+ que me ajudaram a evoluir e conquistar tantos prêmios individuais e títulos importantes. A todos desde o porteiro ao Presidente meu muito obrigado, vocês são parte da minha História... Sempre estaremos juntos !!! — Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) February 7, 2023

Barcelona currently lead La Liga by 8 points

As for Barcelona, they have currently scored 53 points after 20 games and have an eight-point lead at the top of the La Liga standings from second-placed Real Madrid. What has been impressive about the Catalan giants' recent run is that they have won five consecutive matches in La Liga, a run that includes a win over both Atletico Madrid and Real Betis. Moreover, they have lost just one game all season, and that defeat game against arch-rivals Real Madrid in October last year.