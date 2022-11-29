Ronaldo & Messi Likely To Come Together For Saudi Arabia's 2030 FIFA World Cup Bid: Report

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are currently competing for their respective countries to bag the elusive trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Portugal has already qualified for the round of 16, while Argentina needs to win their last match to keep their Round of 16 dreams alive. The ongoing World Cup is expected to be the last dance for two of the biggest stars of the current generation. However, reports have emerged that both Ronaldo and Messi could still get involved in FIFA World Cup in near future.

Messi and Ronaldo to bid for Saudi Arabia's bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup

According to a report by The Telegraph, Saudi Arabia is pushing its bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, and it is believed that having Ronaldo and Messi by their side will help them go a long way in boosting their pedigree. If reports are to be believed, Saudi Arabia has struck an agreement with the Argentine superstar worth a whopping £25 million annually to promote tourism in the country.

As per the report, Cristiano Ronaldo's camp is expecting a bid from the gulf state following his departure from Manchester United after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. During the interview, Ronaldo opened up about turning down a mega offer from the Gulf nation during the summer transfer window. However, now that he is a free agent, there are high chances that a move could be materialised, especially considering that no European elite club will be eager to sign him at his current age.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo make history at FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to bid farewell to their international career following the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi, after scoring the first goal against Saudi Arabia, became the first-ever Argentina player to score in four editions of the tournament.

The goal had raised his overall tally to seven before the goal against Mexico helped him tie with Ronaldo in all-time list of World Cup scorers. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, also found the back of the net for Portugal against Ghana in their hard-fought 3-2 win. The goal against Ghana made him the first player in history to score in five consecutive editions of the World Cup and also raised his goal count in the competition to eight.