Ronaldo & Sancho To Lead The Charge? How Manchester United Line Up Under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United's Ralf Rangnick is all set to select his first team for the side since taking over as the interim manager of the English club late last month. The 63-year-old will have to sort out a couple of injury issues before picking his best XI for the upcoming clash against Crystal Palace.

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium. Here's how the Manchester United team could look when they come out to lock horns against the Eagles at home.

Rangnick's first step will be to analyse the fitness of the players who played against Arsenal on Thursday. Due to injury worries, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane have already been ruled out. While Pogba is out with a hamstring injury, Varane hasn't played for the team since limping off the field in November with a thigh injury. Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a former Crystal Palace right-back, will be hoping to play against the Eagles after being ruled out against Arsenal due to a hand injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese great who moved his base from Italy to England in September, is expected to play against the Eagles on Sunday. After scoring a brace against Arsenal on Thursday, Ronaldo will be full of confidence. However, the former Juventus attacker did not play the entire 90 minutes against Arsenal, as he was replaced in the final minutes of the game by Anthony Martial.

Luke Shaw's participation is yet to be confirmed. Due to a hamstring injury, the left-back has already missed United's last three games.

There's also no word on Nemanja Matic's fitness. Matic was unable to play against Arsenal due to a hamstring injury. United's line-up for the Crystal Palace game could more or less be the same that they fielded against Arsenal on Thursday and won 3-2. The Sunday game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace is scheduled to start at 7.30 p.m. IST.

Manchester United predicted XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles

Central Midfielders: Scott McTominay, Fred

Attacking Midfielders: Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

Image: AP

