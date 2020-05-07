Cristiano Ronaldo Asked Louis Saha To 'smile While Playing', Saha Recalls Man United Days

Manchester United great Louis Saha recalled his time at Old Trafford and labelled Cristiano Ronald a 'genius' who was destined for greatness. Cristiano Ronaldo was only 18 when Manchester United snapped him up from Sporting Lisbon but the teenager had some key advice for the senior players at the club. By his own admission, Louis Saha explained how Cristiano Ronaldo urged the Frenchman to smile a bit more while playing his football.

Louis Saha on Cristiano Ronaldo striving for greatness

While speaking to MUTV, two-time Premier League champion Louis Saha couldn't hold back his admiration for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Louis Saha joined Manchester United six months after Ronaldo in January 2004 but expressed his appreciation for the hard work and effort Ronaldo displayed at such a young age. Saha termed Ronaldo a 'genius' for his ability to analyse areas that needed tweaking and discarding complacency. Although Louis Saha was six years older than Ronaldo, the Portuguese would request the Frenchman to sport a smile more often and simply enjoy his football.

The Euro 2016 winner proved Saha right about his statements of wanting to be the best and working extremely hard on his fitness. During the coronavirus lockdown, Ronaldo kept in shape through indoor exercises. Saha also claimed that Ronaldo was simply on another level in comparison to his former teammates at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United career

Sir Alex Ferguson was on a spending spree to purchase players with potential during the early 2000s and Cristiano Ronaldo was one the Scotsman's most precious acquisitions. The Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United career was chock-full with flicks and tricks in addition to his spellbinding goalscoring abilities. However, Louis Saha stated that there were strong indications of Ronaldo's talent when he was a mere teenager. Cristiano Ronaldo established himself as one of the top performers at Manchester United which set the stage for a move to Real Madrid in 2009. During his six-year spell at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and one Champions League.

