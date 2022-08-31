Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Zaha: Premier League Transfers That Could Take Place On Deadline Day

The 2022 summer transfer window for European leagues is nearing its end, with two days remaining for teams to finalise their ins and outs for the season. The transfer window will close at 3:30 a.m. on September 2 for the English Premier League, La Liga, and Ligue 1, and at 8:30 p.m. on September 1 for the Bundesliga and Serie A. Let's take a look at prospective Premier League transfers that might occur on deadline day before the transfer window is formally closed.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting CP?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the focus of everyone's attention ever since the 2022 transfer window opened. Reports have surfaced for months claiming that Ronaldo wants to quit Manchester United as a result of the team's failure to make the UEFA Champions League. One of the clubs that has emerged as a potential buyer for the 37-year-old is Sporting CP of Portugal. Before the transfer season closes, Sporting CP could make a bid for Ronaldo, although the deal is doubtful considering Ronaldo's salary demands.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea?

Chelsea is reportedly looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona ahead of the transfer window deadline. The London-based side is searching for a player who could replace Romelu Lukaku in the lineup. It is believed that Chelsea has its eyes set on Aubameyang for the job given the latter's experience of playing in the Premier League. However, Aubameyang would not be an ideal long-term solution for the club as he is already 33 years old and is nearing the end of his career.

Wilfried Zaha to Arsenal or Chelsea?

It is being widely reported that Chelsea and Arsenal are preparing to bid for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha ahead of the transfer deadline day. Both Chelsea and Arsenal are looking to buy a winger to further strengthen their side and reports suggest that they are interested in signing Zaha for the position. However, Zaha has said that he is currently focused on Palace and has no plans to shift his base anytime soon. Zaha said that it feels like a family at Crystal Palace because of the understanding he has with his teammates.

Some other transfers that could also take place on transfer deadline day:-

Wesley Fofana to Chelsea

Josko Gvardiol to Chelsea

Idrissa Gueye to Everton

Douglas Luiz to Liverpool

