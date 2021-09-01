Ronaldo Gives First Interview Since Return To United, Says Ferguson 'was The Main Key'

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is now being spoken of as one of the most high-profile transfers in the history of football. After completing the move to Old Trafford, Ronaldo had his first interview with the official website of the club manutd.com where he spoke about the joy of returning back to United and also the key role Sir Alex Ferguson had in his return to the club. Earlier, United gave all the fans a first look at the Portuguese superstar in their 2021-22 jersey which must have been a nostalgic sight for all the United fans to see their superstar signing in the Red Devil's jersey again, have look here.

In his first interview since returning to the club where he spent six years that transformed him into arguably the greatest football player ever, he spoke about how happy he is to return to the club. "Well, as you know, I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I was there at 18 years old and of course, I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to start my first game."

Ferguson like a father to Ronaldo in football

Ronaldo has made his return to United, where, in his first spell at the club, he was coached by Sir Alex Ferguson, and they both shared a strong relationship together. Ronaldo often referred to Ferguson as a father-like figure to him in football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was then asked about what kind of a role had his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson played in his return to United from Juventus.

"As everybody knows since I signed for Manchester United at 18 Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon. For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football. He helped me a lot, he taught me many things and, in my opinion, of course, he had a big role (in his return to United) because of the relationship that we had. We keep in touch all the time and he’s an unbelievable person, I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am that I signed for Manchester United"

Cristiano was then asked what feels right about the move at this point in his career, to which he responded by saying that he thinks it’s the best decision that he has made the move. It’s right on point in his opinion. He moved from Juventus and now to Manchester stating that it’s a new chapter while adding that he is so happy and glad and that he wants to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and the most important thing being, to win great things.

'I have a good relationship with him' - Ronaldo on United boss Ole

Cristiano also played with current United boss Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer for a few years when the Portuguese had initially moved to England from Sporting. Ronaldo was asked if he had spoken to Ole yet to which he responded by saying that they had a word but were going to have a face-to-face conversation when he returned from international duty. He also mentioned that the two have a great relationship and Ole can count on him whenever he wants.

"We had a chat. But of course, I am going to have time to speak with him face to face to know what it is he expects. As you know I have played with him 2-3 years at Manchester United, so I have a good relationship with him but now in a different role, I’m a player and he’s a coach. But it does not matter, my relationship with him is great and as I said before I am here at Manchester to help the team to achieve its results and the coach can count on me for whatever he wants. I am available for everything."

Ronaldo's message to the fans

Lastly, Ronaldo had a message for the United fans saying that he is very happy to see them still chanting his name and that he will do his very best on the pitch to help the team in all aspects and he hopes to see them very soon. "Fans are the key to football. Now with the stadiums full, the fans are the key, I’m so glad, the Manchester United fans are special, I remember very well. I know they’re still signing my music which makes me feels even more happy and my commitment is to give everything on the pitch like I did before, like I do it all the time, to do my best, help the team, score goals, win games and I hope to see them (the fans) very very soon," said Cristiano.

(Image Credits: AP)