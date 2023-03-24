‘Ronaldo Got The Last Touch’: New Footage Of Cancelo’s Goal For Portugal Divides Opinions

Euro Cup Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo scripted a world record on Thursday night by making his 197th appearances for the Portuguese national football team as Portugal clashed against Liechtenstein on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers. Ronaldo contributed with a spectacular brace and helped Portugal win by 4-0. While the football world celebrated the unique milestone achieved by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, a video footage from another goal during the match sparked a massive debate on social media.

The goal in question was the opening goal of the game, which was awarded to 28-year-old Joao Cancelo. However, the footage shows Ronaldo making the last touch to the ball, before it entered the Liechtenstein goal post. Sharing the video on social media, a Twitter user said, “Should this count as a Cristiano Ronaldo goal? *Note: This was given as a Cancelo goal and UEFA haven’t given it to Ronaldo yet but if they do Ronaldo would end up having a hat-trick”.

Watch: Viral footage shows Cristiano Ronaldo making last touch on Cancelo’s goal

❗️



Should this count as a Cristiano Ronaldo goal? 👀



*Note: This was given as a Cancelo goal and UEFA haven’t given it to Ronaldo yet but if they do Ronaldo would end up having a hat-trick.



pic.twitter.com/MNCl7AoM3W — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) March 23, 2023

‘What is this Agenda?’: Cristiano Ronaldo fans rue Joao Cancelo’s goal

While a section of fans wanted UEFA to award the goal to Ronaldo, others felt Cancelo deservingly got credited for it. Few fans also recalled how Ronaldo claimed a goal from Bruno Fernandes during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Here’s how the fans reacted to the matter.

So UEFA admits that Cristiano Ronaldo got the last touch, but the goal is still awarded to Cancelo ?



What is this Agenda ? 😭 pic.twitter.com/Z3VomttfiJ — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) March 23, 2023

This counted as a goal for Cancelo…

Ronaldo should have a hatrick 🇵🇹 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TCXpgUoJAv — ChelseaFC (@Chelsea_FC_87) March 23, 2023

To be honest I will personally give the goal 🥅 to cancelo even though by rules it's Cristiano Ronaldo 's.... I believe he will score 2 more goals for Portugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/WCKKwGJMJS — Cristiano for Africa (@CristianoAfri) March 23, 2023

Ronaldo hattrick(if they change Cancelo’s goal to Cristiano because it went in after it deflected off a defender and hit Cristiano and went in, I’m living the life — OverShadowK (@OverShadowK) March 23, 2023

⚽️❓ Portugal take the lead early on against Liechtenstein!



It's currently being credited as a Joao Cancelo goal, but his shot seemed to deflect in off Ronaldo, so one to keep an eye on - I would be surprised if it's not changed. pic.twitter.com/w5NTy42DqU — MessivsRonaldo.app (@mvsrapp) March 23, 2023

Ronaldo fighting for Cancelo's goal... from Bruno and now Cancelo 😜😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xOuackACXk — S.A® (@kwekubills) March 23, 2023

Ain’t no way Ronaldo fans on here wanted Cancelo’s goal to be awarded to Ronaldo 😭😂😂 come on, guys — Concentraooo (@Concentrao7) March 24, 2023

Ronaldo is so finished to the extent that his fans now steal players Goal and claim he scored it,first it was Bruno,now Cancelo.



What a fanbase.😭😂 pic.twitter.com/bQM7mM6drt — 𝐄𝐋𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐄💥🏅 (@Eli_leefcb) March 23, 2023

Portugal face Luxembourg in their next clash on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers, which is slated to be held on March 27.