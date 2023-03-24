Last Updated:

‘Ronaldo Got The Last Touch’: New Footage Of Cancelo’s Goal For Portugal Divides Opinions

Cristiano Ronaldo registered a brace in his record international appearance during the Portugal vs Liechtenstein, UEFA Euro Qualifiers match on Thursday night.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo, UEFA EURO, EURO Qualifiers

Image: AP/@PIPARS__/Twitter


Euro Cup Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo scripted a world record on Thursday night by making his 197th appearances for the Portuguese national football team as Portugal clashed against Liechtenstein on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers. Ronaldo contributed with a spectacular brace and helped Portugal win by 4-0. While the football world celebrated the unique milestone achieved by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, a video footage from another goal during the match sparked a massive debate on social media.

The goal in question was the opening goal of the game, which was awarded to 28-year-old Joao Cancelo. However, the footage shows Ronaldo making the last touch to the ball, before it entered the Liechtenstein goal post. Sharing the video on social media, a Twitter user said, “Should this count as a Cristiano Ronaldo goal? *Note: This was given as a Cancelo goal and UEFA haven’t given it to Ronaldo yet but if they do Ronaldo would end up having a hat-trick”.

Watch: Viral footage shows Cristiano Ronaldo making last touch on Cancelo’s goal

‘What is this Agenda?’: Cristiano Ronaldo fans rue Joao Cancelo’s goal

While a section of fans wanted UEFA to award the goal to Ronaldo, others felt Cancelo deservingly got credited for it. Few fans also recalled how Ronaldo claimed a goal from Bruno Fernandes during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Here’s how the fans reacted to the matter.

Portugal face Luxembourg in their next clash on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers, which is slated to be held on March 27.

COMMENT