Ronaldo Hails Old Trafford As 'Theater Of Dreams' After Scoring Brace On 2nd Man Utd Debut

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official Instagram page to express his feelings after starring in Manchester United’s 4-1 win against Newcastle by scoring twice on his return to Manchester United. In an emotional post, Ronaldo expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their constant support and love. He scored twice in the match at the 45+2’ and 62’ minute of the game, which were the first two of the four goals scored by the United.

In the post, Ronaldo said that his return to Old Trafford was just a small reminder to the world, why the stadium is called ‘The Theater of Dreams’. The ace footballer further described the place to be a magical one, where players can achieve anything that they set their minds into. Ronaldo further said that Manchester United will face the road ahead with confidence and optimism along with all his teammates. He also mentioned the amazing support from the crowd at the stands and said that they all will be celebrating together in the end. The footballer added that he is proud of coming back to Manchester United and playing in the Premier League. Ronaldo concluded the post by saying that, above everything else, he is happy to help the team and cheered up fans by saying, “Let’s do Devils!”

I expected one, but not two goals: Cristiano Ronaldo

In the post-match interview with Sky Sports, speaking about the enormous support by the fans on his homecoming, Ronaldo said, “Well, I didn’t expect that to score two goals, I expected one but not two. But I have to appreciate the fans, what they did to me today, I am proud of that. The most important thing is to win, to win games. Manchester needs to be where they deserve. It’s to win to build the club to build the mentality. This is what we are looking for. Of course, I am happy to score goals. I am not going to deny that, but most important is the team. The team should play good, play consistently at a high level most of the time, with mature intelligence". Manchester United will play their next Premier League match against West Ham on September 19.

