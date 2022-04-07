Ronaldo Hits Back At 'jealous' Rooney For Saying Manchester United Should Move On From CR7

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney after the Englishman claimed that the Portuguese international's return to Old Trafford had been a failure and that his former outfit should move on from the 37-year old. With the Red Devils having been knocked out of both domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League, it has undoubtedly been a struggle for CR7.

Moreover, Ralf Rangnick's side are also struggling in the Premier League as they are languishing in seventh place with 51 points, three points behind five-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. With five teams in the hunt for fourth place, there is a possibility that Manchester United even fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at Wayne Rooney's criticism

After Wayne Rooney took to his official Instagram handle and posted an image of him appearing on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Cristiano Ronaldo simply replied to the Manchester United legend's post by stating he was 'Two jealous.' Rooney had suggested his former club move on from the Portuguese international and instead focus on improving the club by getting in 'younger' and more 'hungry players.'

When asked if Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford had been successful, Rooney replied, "You would have to say 'no' at the minute. He has scored goals. Important goals in the Champions League early on. Je scored a hat-trick against Tottenham, but if you’re looking to the future of the club you have to go with younger, hungry players to do the best to lift Man United over the next two or three years. Cristiano is getting on a bit. He isn't the player he was in his twenties and that happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but in the rest of the game, they need more. They need young, hungry players."

Ronaldo made a sensational return to the Red Devils last summer and reportedly signed a two-year deal that could be potentially extended by a further year. Considering Manchester United's form at the moment, it remains to be seen if the 37-year old will stay at the club beyond this season as he has made his intentions clear of hoping to win more trophies.