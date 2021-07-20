Ronaldo, Mbappe, Pogba Involved In Free Agent Mania As COVID Leads To Cash Crunch

One of the byproducts of the COVID pandemic has been a massive cash crunch in football amongst the biggest clubs in Europe. This is the first time in recent history when several key players at big clubs find themselves in the final year of their contract. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba are all in the final year of their contract, making them a top target for several clubs.

COVID pandemic has caused a cash crunch amongst top clubs

The 2020/21 season has been a unique and difficult year for most clubs across Europe, as several have failed to receive the revenues they would earn in a typical season. As a result, managers of most top clubs have failed to prevent star players from entering their final year of the contract. The reason for not permitting players to get in their last year of the contract is simple as then players have all the leverage in contract negotiations. The players, for example, could deliberately allow their contracts to run out, as free agents usually get paid more since a new club does not need to pay any transfer fee.

According to the European Clubs Associations, clubs have missed out on more than €9 billion ($10.6 billion) over the past two seasons. The primary reason for the same is the lack of matchday revenues as a result of closed stadiums. Moreover, with the global economy taking a bit hit, sponsors and commercial income has also declined.

Ronaldo, Mbappe, Pogba could lead free-agent frenzy

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most tracked free agents, with several clubs looking to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. As per reports, Juventus want a minimum of €25 million ($29.6m) to permit the Portuguese forward to leave. However, Juventus may have to lower their demands as they are currently facing a crash crunch. The Serie A giants projected losses of €300m ($355m) over two years.

Utterly outrageous 😍@Cristiano's iconic free-kick against Portsmouth from 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 angle 📐



The greatest free-kick in #PL history? pic.twitter.com/VqllsQBUkc — Premier League (@premierleague) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile, although Paul Pogba has found it difficult to settle at Manchester United, he has become a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The 28-year was signed for a club-record transfer fee of €105m in 2016. However, if the Old Trafford club does not renew his contract, then Pogba could leave as a free agent.

As for Kylian Mbappe, PSG sporting director Leonardo said three months ago that he would definitely get a new deal. However, the new deal has not taken place yet, and as each day passes, Mbappe could be more inclined to run down his contract. Mbappe was signed by PSG for a staggering €145 million-plus €35 million in add-ons in 2018, making him the most expensive teenager ever.