Ronaldo Meets Ole For First Time After Man United Return; Begins Training At Carrington

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo met his former teammate and Manchester United’s current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he returned to the club’s training facility at the Carrington training ground on Tuesday. Ronaldo returned from Portugal following his suspension from Portugal’s World Cup Qualifier match against Azerbaijan. After returning from Portugal, Ronaldo spent five days in quarantine and showed up at the Carrington facility, once his isolation period was over. In a post shared by Manchester United on their official Instagram handle, the club put up a picture of Ronaldo meeting with Solskjaer and letting fans know about the legend’s arrival at Carrington.

Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League 2021 match on September 11

This is the first time Ronaldo joined the club in the practice session after his transfer from Juventus on August 27. As the excitement to see Ronaldo in the red jersey again has reached its peaks, Ronaldo joined his new teammates to train and get used to the team before their Premier League 2021 clash against Newcastle on September 11. Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut for United on what is being considered as an iconic occasion at Old Trafford.

Earlier on September 3, it was confirmed by the club that Ronaldo will don his iconic no. 7 jersey that he used to wear during his first stint with the club from 2003 to 2009. He made 292 appearances for the club during this time and scored 118 goals and also won nine trophies, including three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League. His no. 7 jersey was given to Edinson Cavani, who wore the shirt during the previous season and also during their away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 29. Cavani was highly appreciated by Ronaldo fans and football fans across the world for returning the iconic shirt to Ronaldo, once donned by legendary players like George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also posted pictures of Ronaldo training with the club for the first time since his return. In the post shared on Twitter, Ronaldo can be seen involved in drills with the team. Football fans were quick to react on social media upon seeing their favorite footballer back with his teams.

Few of the fans' reactions-

Top 10 Premier League strikers now Ronaldo joined Manchester United:

1.Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2.Lukaku 🇧🇪

3.Vardy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

4.Cavani 🇺🇾

5.Antonio 🇯🇲

6.Firmino 🇧🇷

7.Aubameyang 🇬🇦

8.Werner 🇩🇪

9.Rashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

10.Dominic Calvert-Lewin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Penaldo 🇵🇹 is not even top 10 in my book. — honest manchester united fan (@Hxramball) September 7, 2021

When I look at the others, They feel blessed with Goat 🐐 just came back home and that's kinda motivator too .. . As for Greenwood I see him gaining a speed from his role model CR7, I really feel great for the team what they've done through this transfer period 👏⚫🔴 — Al Jasövïč (@AlJasovic) September 7, 2021

Seeing Ronaldo and Greenwood together has convinced me I’ll never see us lose again — Cole Pickering🔰 (@ColePickering20) September 7, 2021

(Image Source: manchesterunited - Instagram)