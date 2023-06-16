Ronaldo Nazario makes 'Surprise' pick for 2023 Ballon d’Or; ' I think he will be crowned'

Why you are reading this: Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has given his take on Ballon D'or 2023. While Manchester City's Erling Halland is perceptively at the top of the list after the team's treble glory but as per Ronaldo, someone more deserved is in the scheme of things. The former Real Madrid forward has won the award twice.

3 Things you need to know:

Ronaldo Nazario picks the player who he thinks should win Ballon d'Or 2023

Karim Benzema is currently the holder of the award

Erling Halland is one of the favorite picks for Ballon d'Or 2023

Ronaldo Nazario picks his choice for Ballon d'Or

After making an emphatic impact with his feet, Ronaldo Nazario is now frequent in opining over the topics that remain associated with the prevailing football world. The Fenômeno often lays out his views on the Ballon d'Or award, which is an award that French Football renders every year to what it deems is the best footballer of the previous season. Judging by what has transpired in the 2022/23 season, the picture is pretty much clear. And probably one between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland will be adjudged as the winner.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Scores Stunner Withing Two Minutes During Friendly Against Australia - WATCH

While the football world and fans might be finding it hard whether to go with Halland who has scored 52 goals in 53 appearances for Manchester City during the 2022/23 season or with the World Cup Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi, but as per Ronaldo the choice is clear. The 46-year-old has put more emphasis on the achievement of winning the world cup and hence picked Messi as the deserved winner of the Ballon d'Or 2023. Here's what he said, “Messi deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. I think he will be crowned. He won the World Cup, which is a very big tournament.”

Ronaldo Nazario: “Messi deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. I think he will be crowned. He won the World Cup, which is a very big tournament.” @MessiLeoBrasil 🗣️🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/TVFW1s6jJ1 — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) June 14, 2023

The Argentine scored 7 goals and registered 3 assists in the Qatar World Cup 2022, and thereby was monumental in the team winning the prestigious trophy. On the club level, Messi raked up 16 goals for Paris Saint Germain and snared as many assists for the French giants. He won the Ligue 1 with PSG.

Also Read | 'It's A Shame' Kylian Mbappe Lambasts PSG Fanbase's Treatment Over Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's stint with PSG is now over and he will now play for MLS side Inter Miami. Playing in America would mean that from next season, the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner won't be eligible to win the award again. Thus, if he extends his tally to 8, we might see him at the dais, lifting the gold for one last time.