Ronaldo Posts Cheeky Birthday Wish For Son Cristiano Jr; 'Will We Still Play Together?'

Star Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has put up a cheeky birthday wish for his son, Cristiano Jr, hinting that he hopes the two can play together one day. While CR7 turned 37 earlier this year on February 5, he continues to perform at his highest level, scoring plenty of goals for both club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official Twitter handle on June 17 to wish his son, Cristiano Jr, a happy birthday. He added a picture of the two and captioned the post in Portuguese, "Happy birthday my son! How does the time go by…?! Will we still play together?! The most important thing is to continue being the boy you are with a huge heart! Best of luck, baby! Daddy loves you very much."

With Cristiano Jr having just turned 12, he has a long way to go if he is to make it in professional football.

Feliz aniversário meu filho! 🎂🎉😘

Como o tempo passa a correr… ?! Será que ainda vamos jogar juntos?! 🤔😅

O mais importante é continuares a ser o menino que és com um coração enorme! Muitas Felicidades, filhote! O papá ama-te muito ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IkxhPi0ulI — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 17, 2022

Cristiano Jr signs contract with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, had taken to her official Instagram handle earlier this year on February 11 to share an image of Cristiano Jr signing a contract with Manchester United. The 12-year-old signed a contract with the Red Devils after spending two years in Juventus' academy system when his father was playing for the Serie A heavyweights in Turin. Cristiano Jr has been playing in the Red Devils' youth teams this season and has also been training with Nemanja Matic's son.

Will Cristiano Jr follow father's footsteps?

When Cristiano Ronaldo was playing with Juventus, he was asked about his son's future plans and he was quoted by The Mirror as saying, "We'll see if my son will become a great footballer, he has potential. He is fast and dribbles well, but that is not enough. I always tell him that it takes work and dedication to have success. I won’t pressure him to become a footballer, but if you ask me if I want him to, yes I would like it. The most important thing is to become the best at whatever he does, whether it is as a footballer or a doctor."