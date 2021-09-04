Ronaldo Reaches Manchester To Spend 5 Days In Quarantine In Multi-million Pound Mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is now being spoken of as one of the most high-profile transfers in the history of football. After completing the move to Old Trafford, Ronaldo went for international duty as he joined his fellow national teammates for the World Cup qualifying matches. Portugal won their first match 2-1 against Ireland thanks to late goals from Ronaldo however, he was given a yellow card for taking his shirt off while celebrating his second goal meaning that he will miss their next match. The national team coach Fernando Santos then decided to allow Ronaldo to leave early and join up with his new club. And Ronaldo has arrived in Manchester where he is now expected to make his debut against Newcastle.

Now, according to a report by Sun, Ronaldo landed in his private jet at Manchester airport on Thursday at 5:40 PM local time and was taken straight to a multi-million-pound mansion to quarantine for five days. Ronaldo's current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, has posted a number of images on her Instagram of their family traveling by jet and then the Manchester location and a Cadbury's chocolate bar with a Manchester United logo offered as a welcome gift.

When will Ronaldo make his second debut for United?

With the international break currently on, the Premier League returns on September 11, with Manchester United playing Newcastle which is also when Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his (second) debut for the club. Speaking to BBC Sport, Manchester United's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about how he was hopeful that Ronaldo would play in the next game week, saying:

I hope he will (face Newcastle on September 11). We're working to get that done. He's a special boy, or man now, he was a boy when I played with him. Of course, we want to get that over the line. Of course, the players are excited, some have played with him in their national team. You see the fans - they're excited. That's what he does, he's a special player.

(Image Credits: @ManUtd - Twitter)