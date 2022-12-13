After legendary midfielder Kaka used the example of Ronaldo Nazario to provide some shocking remarks about how Brazilians are viewed back home, the 46-year-old has responded to his former teammate's comments. Kaka explained how someone like Ronaldo in Brazil is viewed as just fat.

'His English is not good': Ronaldo Nazario's reply to Kaka

A few days after Kaka provided an anecdote using the example of Ronaldo Nazario to put forward his point, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker replied to the comments. In a conversation with Folha De S. Paulo, Ronaldo said, "His English is not great. Perhaps he wanted to refer to a treatment that we all receive as successful Brazilians abroad."

"Perhaps culturally we receive a more special treatment outside Brazil than in Brazil itself," Ronaldo added. "There, I thought he was kind of confused when it came to conveying this idea of what he was trying to say…" It is pertinent to note that Ronaldo is one of the most successful Brazilian footballers of all time as he has won several honours for both club and country.

He is a two-time Ballon d'Or winner (1997, 2002) and he has also won the FIFA World Cup on two occasions. When it comes to club trophies, he has won one Copa del Rey title (1996–97), two La Ligas (2002–03, 2006–07) and one UEFA Super Cup (now known as the UEFA Europa League) in 1997–98 with Inter Milan.

Even though Ronaldo Nazario has been so successful with both club and country, Kaka shockingly stated that several Brazilians do not respect their country's footballers as much as people from other countries respect them. In a conversation with beIN Sports, Kaka said, "It's strange to say this, but many Brazilians don't support Brazil. If you see Ronaldo walking around here, you will say 'wow', he has something different here. In Brazil, he's just a fat guy walking down the street."

Recently, star Brazilian winger Neymar faced severe criticism from his fans back home after he got injured during a critical juncture of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The PSG star got injured during the group stage of the tournament. Fortunately for Brazil, the 30-year-old's absence did not hurt them as they progressed comfortably to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and were only eliminated in the quarter-finals by Croatia.