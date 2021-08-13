Ronaldo To Join Messi? PSG Likely To Rope In Juve Star After Mbappe's 2022 Exit: Report

Reports of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) interested in a move for Cristiano Ronaldo next summer comes as a shocker since such a move can only be initiated if Kylian Mbappe were to leave the French outfit. While announcing the signing of Lionel Messi last week, PSG chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi insisted that Mbappe has no reason to leave the club now as the French star was interested in playing for a strong team. It seems that there is no club as strong as the Ligue 1 giants now as the front three comprising of Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi can be the most lethal in history. However, with Mbappe reportedly not interested in renewing his contract, a move for Ronaldo is being planned as his replacement.

PSG considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Mbappe

According to the Spanish newspaper AS, Kylian Mbappe will leave the French capital next year when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires. The report suggests that Mbappe is interested in signing for Real Madrid. Additionally, the report also suggests that PSG has already found their replacement for Mbappe, as they will bring in Ronaldo on a free transfer in 2022. It is believed that the addition of Ronaldo to PSG will complete president Nasser's dream team. Previously the club already signed the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Gini Wijnaldum, and Sergio Ramos in this summer transfer window.

The only concern regarding Ronaldo's signing is his age. The Portuguese star will turn 37 years old once his contract with Juventus expires next season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is then expected to sign a two-year deal with PSG that would keep him playing until he is 39. However, considering Ronaldo's stunning performances at the Euro 2020 tournament, it seems there are no signs that he will slow down anytime soon. The Portuguese international was the top scorer of the tournament with five goals, alongside Czech Republic's Patrick Schick.

PSG chairman insists Mbappe has no reason to leave the club now

While announcing the arrival of Lionel Messi last week, the PSG chairman had told a press conference, "I think everyone knows. His (Kylian Mbappe) future is clear. He said it himself, he wanted us to have a competitive team. Well, we have the most competitive team in the world right now. So there is no excuse for him now. He can’t do anything else but stay."