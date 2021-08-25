Ronaldo To Play Alongside Messi? PSG Owner’s Brother's Cryptic Tweet Creates Buzz

Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani, the brother of Qatari owner of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo may team up with Lionel Messi at PSG, as speculation over Ronaldo's future at Juventus grows. Ronaldo is said to be disgruntled at Juventus, with claims suggesting he is considering leaving once his contract expires next year. Ronaldo is reportedly looking for a fresh assignment after being unhappy with his current situation at Juventus. He even requested to be a substitute for the club's Serie A opener against Udinese.

Many football supporters have wished to see their long-time competitors share the same dressing room before they retire. And, according to Khalifa Bin Hamad's tweet, there's a chance that the wish will come true before the transfer window closes. By tweeting an enigmatic tweet, Khalifa Bin Hamad has generated a buzz on social media. The Qatari captioned a photo of Messi and Ronaldo in PSG jerseys with the caption "Maybe?" written in three languages.

Quizás ?

Maybe ?

Peut-être ? pic.twitter.com/qHMIgHmYcV — خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) August 24, 2021

Only a few teams have a genuine shot of signing Ronaldo this summer. PSG is one of them, and if they agree to release Kylian Mbappe, they may be persuaded to sign Ronaldo. Mbappe's current PSG contract is set to expire next summer, and he has no intentions to extend it.

PSG turned down a formal bid of £137 million by Real Madrid for the French international on 24th August. If Mbappe leaves PSG then the possibility of Ronaldo joining them could turn out to be a real one.

Ronaldo transfer rumours triggerd by the enigmatic tweet by Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani receives response from Juventus member

Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani's cryptic tweet drew a reaction from Lapo Elkann, a member of the Agnelli family, who owns Juventus. He wasn’t impressed with people speculating that Ronaldo will leave Juventus. "CR7 is a Juventus FC player. It is disrespectful to continue putting other shirts on him as if he were a trading card," said Lapo Elkann. "If he changes teams, wherever he goes, he will have respect as a man and as an athlete. For us, football is a passion for generations,” added Lapo Elkann.

