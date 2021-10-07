Ronaldo Tops Premier League Instagram Rich List; See How Much Players Earn Per Post

Social media has played a significant role in boosting engagement in the sport of football over the past few years. From clubs announcing their new signings, live match updates, interactive sessions with players, all information regarding the sport are just a click away. Football itself is one of the most popular things on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo's page is the most followed in the entire world on Instagram, except Instagram's account itself that is, with 352 million followers and is 78 million followers ahead of the second most followed, Kylie Jenner with 274 million followers.

With the top 5 itself, there are two footballers, with Lionel Messi coming in at number 5 with 272 million followers. In terms of sporting teams, Real Madrid is the most followed sporting franchise in the world with 104 million followers, and close behind in second is Barcelona with 101 million followers. So there is no denying the popularity of the sport throughout the entire world. So how much do players in the most-watched football league, the English Premier League, in the world make per Instagram post? myprotein.com did the math and their answers are not that surprising as naturally, Ronaldo tends to make the most per post. Take a look at the Premier League 2021/22 Instagram Rich List:

No. Player Team Followers Cost Per Post 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 352 million £1,505,000 2 Paul Pogba Manchester United 48 million £208,120 3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 44 million £189,200 4 Thiago Silva Chelsea 18 million £77,400 5 Raphael Varane Manchester United 17.1 million £73,530 6 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 15.4 million £66,220 7 Kevin de Bruyne Manchester City 14.9 million £64,070 8 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 13 million £55,900 9 N'Golo Kante Chelsea 11.9 million £51,170 10 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 11.8 million £50,740 11 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspurs 11.8 million £50,740 12 David de Gea Manchester United 11.7 million £50,310 13 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 10.7 million £46,010 14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 10.1 million £43,430 15 Edison Cavani Manchester United 8.8 million £37,840

The Premier League rich boys

Based on the table, we can see that Ronaldo is way above everyone else since his earnings per post massively eclipse everyone else. Even the cumulative earnings per post of all other players in the top 15 wouldn't make it close to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's earnings. Ronaldo's Red Devils' teammate Paul Pogba comes in at second with £208,120 earnings per post followed by Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah who earns about £189,200 per post.

(Image: @ManUtd/Twitter)