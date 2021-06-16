Ronaldo Vs Messi Debate Continues As Portugal Ace Strikes After Rival's Copa America Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his quest for records and glory and the Portugal captain got his Euro 2020 campaign off to a great start on Tuesday. The 36-year-old scored twice as the defending champions registered a crucial 3-0 win over Hungary. Following the Juventus ace's heroics, the Ronaldo vs Messi debate was again at the centre stage on social media. Here is more on the Cristiano Ronaldo goals and the Lionel Messi goals in comparison.

Lionel Messi goals: Ronaldo vs Messi debate continues after Portugal ace bags brace

Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name into the record books again after his stellar brace against Hungary in Portugal's Euro 2020 opener. The 36-year-old smashed in the first from the spot, before adding another one late in stoppage time with some intricate play, bamboozling the Hungarian defence. The Cristiano Ronaldo goals from the match on Tuesday meant that he is now the highest scorer in European Championship history, going past Michael Platini's haul of nine goals. Ronaldo is also the first to score in five Euro tournaments and will look to continue his good run as Portugal look to defend their title.

Cristiano Ronaldo 🤩



⚽️ All-time EURO top scorer (11 goals)

🇵🇹 All-time top scorer for Portugal (106 goals)

👕 First player to appear at 5 EURO final tournaments

👏 First player to score at 5 consecutive EURO final tournaments #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/rjJ7C5iXo1 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021

Ronaldo's goals came in just after Lionel Messi had scored a delightful free-kick for Argentina in La Albiceleste's Copa America 2021 opener. The Barcelona captain has now scored 57 free kicks in his career, one more than Portugal captain Ronaldo. Messi is five goals short of Diego Maradona's career tally of 62 free kicks. He is now Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer in official games with his strike, bagging his 39th goal in 98 games for the Albiceleste and surpassed Gabriel Batistuta, who scored 38 before retiring after the 2002 World Cup. However, Messi's effort was cancelled out by Eduardo Vargas, as Chile and Argentina shared the spoils.

As has been the case over the last decade, the Ronaldo vs Messi debate was in full flow on social media as both sets of fans tussled to claim supremacy over the other. Ronaldo's fans pointed out how the 36-year-old dug in deep and clinched an important victory for his side, while Argentina settled for a draw against Chile. Users pointed out that Ronaldo always comes through for the national team but that isn't the same case with Messi, despite his excellent free-kick. Argentina fans pointed out that Messi created a host of chances that were flunked by his teammates, while Ronaldo himself missed a sitter before scoring the brace.

Ronaldo & Messi over 10 years later still scoring back to back 🐐🐐 — * Javi🇸🇻🇭🇳 (@viero23) June 16, 2021

Ronaldo has shown that, with or without stars on the NT, he can still shine and win silverware.



Can't say the same for Messi.... pic.twitter.com/UdGmLt7UJS — M I K E© (@mikemuhima) June 15, 2021

I watched Messi create THREE CLEAR chances yesterday that is team mates flunked. The difference between them is that Ronaldo can be on the sideline while his team wins a trophy, while Messi has to play or Argentina won’t even make the World Cup! https://t.co/2VeMW1NsOa — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 15, 2021

Lionel Messi played for the cameras and left the game with a draw. Cristiano Ronaldo played for the result and left the game with the win. That's the difference — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal stats

Cristiano Ronaldo is now just three goals short of moving level with former Iran striker Ali Daei as the leading scorer in the history of international men's football. The Portugal captain took his tally to 106 with a brace on Tuesday and is now the all-time leading goal scorer in the European Championship finals with 11 goals. Ronaldo is also the first to have scored in five European Championships and will hope to continue his prowess with games against Germany and France coming up.

Lionel Messi Argentina stats

The Lionel Messi goals tally for Argentina stand at 73 at the moment and he is the third-highest active goal scorer in international football behind Ronaldo and Indian captain Sunil Chhetri. His free-kick was his 10th Copa America goal and joined Americo Tesoriere as the only players to have featured in six Copa Americas for Argentina. International success has eluded Messi over the years with multiple final heartbreaks, and the Barcelona captain will hope to put an end to it with a Copa America triumph.

