Ronaldo Vs Messi In China: Treat For Fans As Football Legends To Clash In Friendly

The football fans thought that 2023 was the last year to witness the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry, as they both squared off against each other in a friendly match between Riyadh XI and PSG in January. Both players have left the European football circuit this year, as Ronaldo joined Al Nassr and Messi joined Inter Miami this summer. But there is a possibility that we could see a Ronaldo vs Messi match soon.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's rivalry peaked in La Liga

Ronaldo and Messi are the two greatest footballers of all time

Both football legends are nearing the end of their career

Also Read: Miss of the decade?: Mauro Icardi fails miserably to repeat Messi-Suarez penalty in TSL

Al Nassr and Inter Miami could compete in a friendly next year

In the world of football, some rivalries are global in scope and draw supporters from all around the world. The on-field competition between Lionel Messi and the renowned Cristiano Ronaldo was one such fascinating rivalry. Even though it appeared that fans wouldn't get to see this battle in Europe again, various reports on the internet have reignited internet conversation and excitement.

There is no denying that Messi and Ronaldo have one of the fiercest rivalries in football history. The spectators had the good fortune of watching these two talented veterans compete on European soil for more than a decade. Fans saw a friendly match earlier this year where Ronaldo and Messi clashed, even after Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr and Messi moved to PSG. Fans have an unquenchable need for additional interactions between these titans, and new information suggests that their desires may come true.

There's exciting news for football fans, but this time it's about a different league. Ali Alabdallh, a journalist for the Al Bilad Daily, claims that a Chinese international marketing firm is eager to organise an All-Star match between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr in China. The idea of bringing both teams' superstar players, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, together on one massive stage only adds to the spectacle of this game.

خـاص |



شركة تسويقية عالمية تسعى لإقامة لقاء ودي يجمع #النصر العالمي ضد نادي إنتر ميامي الأمريكي ..

وبحضور كافة نجوم الفريقين يتقدمهم الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو و ليونيل ميسي ..

وتسعى الشركة العالمية على إقامة المباراة الودية في دولة الصين 🇨🇳 ..



🇸🇦🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5RLjoPpGKN — علي العنزي (@Ali_alabdallh) September 27, 2023

Also Read: Marcus Rashford survives fatal car crash while driving after Man Utd vs Burnley game

What is the possibility of a Ronaldo vs Messi match in China?

Many die-hard fans would consider it a dream come true if the Chinese company could pull off this event. As football fans look forward to seeing Messi and Ronaldo play together again, they will have a rare chance to reminisce. The international company needs to be able to make the appropriate plans for this project to be possible. In January, China invited Al-Nassr to play friendly games there, which is where the idea came from.

Requests were also made for Al-Nassr to play in matches that were not made public in two Gulf countries. At this point, the club from Riyadh has not replied to these invitations. They are waiting for the Roshn League schedule to be released during the Asian Cup break before making any choices. Regardless, fans can look forward to a truly enjoyable experience if the event materialises.