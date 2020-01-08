Cristiano Ronaldo Wears The Most Expensive Rolex Watch In History Worth £371,000

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick against Cagliari on Monday as Maurizio Sarri and Co. bagged all three points at the Allianz Stadium. During the Serie A winter break, the veteran Portuguese winger Cristiano Ronaldo popped over to the Middle East for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. The former Real Madrid talisman donned a stylish 18-karat white gold and diamond-encrusted Rolex timepiece which was worth almost £371,000 for the event. Recently, the Juventus star was also pictured using an age-old iPod shuffle device ahead of the Cagliari match.
🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored a hat-trick in 10 official competitions:— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 6, 2020
🎩 Serie A
🎩 Premier League
🎩 La Liga
🎩 World Cup qualifiers
🎩 Euro qualifiers
🎩 Copa del Rey
🎩 Club World Cup
🎩 World Cup
🎩 UEFA Nations League
🎩 Champions League
Freak of nature. 👑 pic.twitter.com/C35cFCh6Fj
This week C. Ronaldo attended sports conference in Dubai— GIDIONIBLOG.com.ng (@gidioniblog) December 31, 2019
He wore accessories estimated at £630,000
•The most expensive watch Rolex has ever made, £380,000
•An engagement ring, £200,000
•A diamond band on his wedding ring finger,£50,000#CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/xkTqI5xdb9
Juventus succumbed to a disappointing loss to Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana final which left Cristiano Ronaldo in tears. However, that did not stop the stylish player from wearing a stunning Rolex timepiece embedded with 30 carats of white diamonds to an awards event in Dubai. As per Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo earned £548 million in the past decade and edged long-time rival Lionel Messi and his £517 million earnings.
Marcelo on Cristiano Ronaldo: "We were training for our last #UCL final against Liverpool, and he told me 'I am leaving'. When he left, I cried all night."— Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) January 7, 2020
