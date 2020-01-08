Cristiano Ronaldo Wears The Most Expensive Rolex Watch In History Worth £371,000

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick against Cagliari on Monday as Maurizio Sarri and Co. bagged all three points at the Allianz Stadium. During the Serie A winter break, the veteran Portuguese winger Cristiano Ronaldo popped over to the Middle East for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. The former Real Madrid talisman donned a stylish 18-karat white gold and diamond-encrusted Rolex timepiece which was worth almost £371,000 for the event. Recently, the Juventus star was also pictured using an age-old iPod shuffle device ahead of the Cagliari match.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets his name in the record books yet again

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored a hat-trick in 10 official competitions:



🎩 Serie A

🎩 Premier League

🎩 La Liga

🎩 World Cup qualifiers

🎩 Euro qualifiers

🎩 Copa del Rey

🎩 Club World Cup

🎩 World Cup

🎩 UEFA Nations League

🎩 Champions League



Freak of nature. 👑 pic.twitter.com/C35cFCh6Fj — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 6, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo wears most-expensive Rolex watch in history

This week C. Ronaldo attended sports conference in Dubai



He wore accessories estimated at £630,000



•The most expensive watch Rolex has ever made, £380,000

•An engagement ring, £200,000

•A diamond band on his wedding ring finger,£50,000#CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/xkTqI5xdb9 — GIDIONIBLOG.com.ng (@gidioniblog) December 31, 2019

Juventus succumbed to a disappointing loss to Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana final which left Cristiano Ronaldo in tears. However, that did not stop the stylish player from wearing a stunning Rolex timepiece embedded with 30 carats of white diamonds to an awards event in Dubai. As per Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo earned £548 million in the past decade and edged long-time rival Lionel Messi and his £517 million earnings.

Marcelo recalls the day Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid after UCL win

Marcelo on Cristiano Ronaldo: "We were training for our last #UCL final against Liverpool, and he told me 'I am leaving'. When he left, I cried all night." — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) January 7, 2020

