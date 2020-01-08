The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo Wears The Most Expensive Rolex Watch In History Worth £371,000

Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off a stunning Rolex masterpiece watch. Reportedly, it is the most expensive timepiece made by Rolex costing a mammoth £371,000.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick against Cagliari on Monday as Maurizio Sarri and Co. bagged all three points at the Allianz Stadium. During the Serie A winter break, the veteran Portuguese winger Cristiano Ronaldo popped over to the Middle East for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. The former Real Madrid talisman donned a stylish 18-karat white gold and diamond-encrusted Rolex timepiece which was worth almost £371,000 for the event. Recently, the Juventus star was also pictured using an age-old iPod shuffle device ahead of the Cagliari match. 

Cristiano Ronaldo gets his name in the record books yet again

Cristiano Ronaldo wears most-expensive Rolex watch in history 

Juventus succumbed to a disappointing loss to Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana final which left Cristiano Ronaldo in tears. However, that did not stop the stylish player from wearing a stunning Rolex timepiece embedded with 30 carats of white diamonds to an awards event in Dubai. As per Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo earned £548 million in the past decade and edged long-time rival Lionel Messi and his £517 million earnings.

Marcelo recalls the day Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid after UCL win

Published:
COMMENT
