Ronaldo's Chat With Costa Revealed After Portugal Keeper Almost Cost Team Against Ghana

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo had a brilliant message for teammate Diogo Costa after the goalkeeper made a huge error against Ghana that could have cost his side dearly. During stoppage time, Costa placed the ball down inside the penalty area without realising that Ghanian forward Inaki Williams was intelligently behind him Costa in the box.

Since Costa was casual with the ball under his possession, Williams stole it from him but to Portugal's luck, the 28-year-old slipped and could not make the most of his opportunity. In the end, the Portuguese football team escaped with a nail-biting 3-2 win and all three points to kickstart their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo's conversation with Diogo Costa revealed

After the final whistle was blown for Portugal vs Ghana clash, Cristiano Ronaldo rushed to Diogo Costa to lift his teammate's spirits up since the goalkeeper seemed annoyed with himself. The 37-year-old told Costa, "You have to laugh, we won, did you concede a goal?" In reply, Costa said, "No, but he was close," to which Ronaldo then responded, "Then? You have to laugh, we win! Another victory and we go, you can laugh, let's go! We won."

In the end, all ended well for Portugal as they registered an outstanding 3-2 victory over Ghana. Ronaldo once again gained all the spotlight after he achieved a massive feat by becoming the first men's footballer to score a goal in five different editions of the FIFA World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022). The 37-year-old scored his record-breaking goal via the penalty spot in the 65th minute of the match.

While Andre Ayew scored an equalizer just eight minutes after Ronaldo's goal, a goal each from Joao Felix (78) and Rafael Leao (80) ensured the victory for Portugal. However, it was not a comfortable ending for the Seleção, who did suffer a huge scare when Osman Bukari reduced the deficit to just one goal in the 89th minute of the match. In the end, the Portugal football team did enough to claim all three points by the skin of their teeth.