Ronaldo's Conversation With Roy Keane Revealed; 'On The Bench? What Do You Want Me To Do'

After two disappointing defeats to Brighton and Brentford in the opening two weeks, Manchester United finally registered their first win of the new Premier League campaign when they defeated arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at home. While the Red Devils finally had a moment to cherish, an interesting conversation took place before kick-off between five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

Ronaldo & Keane's conversation

During the pre-match show on Sky Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen having a conversation with former Manchester United stars Roy Keane and Gary Neville. When the Portuguese international approached Keane, the 51-year-old questioned manager Erik ten Hag's decision by stating, "On the bench." Ronaldo replied, "What do you want me to do", when Keane asked him to 'be in the team'. The conversation concluded with the 37-year-old stating that he knows, before walking away and continuing his pre-match practice.

Cristiano Ronaldo greets Gary Neville and Roy Keane, ignores Jamie Carragher [@footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/lTm4QnZUML — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 22, 2022

Ten Hag explains decision to bench Ronaldo

Ahead of the blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Liverpool, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag benched several key players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire. The Dutchman explained his decision by telling reporters after the game, "We have a squad and then we have a way of play, a style, but also, a game-plan, and you look what is the best approach to the game, and that is what we did today."

However, he did suggest that players like Ronaldo could feature in the Red Devils' next game against Southampton on Saturday. "We do it every game, so, today we picked those players but on Saturday (at Southampton), it can be different," added Ten Hag. The former Ajax manager then also went on to dismiss rumours that claim Ronaldo will not be able to adjust to his tactics.

When asked if the Portuguese international can adjust to his system, Ten Hag added, "I think he can. In his whole career, under several managers, he did in several styles and systems. He always performed, so, why he can't do this? For me, his age is not an issue. If you are young, you are good enough, and when you are old and you still deliver the performance, you are also good enough."