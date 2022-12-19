Ronaldo’s Disallowed Header To Referee Errors: 6 Biggest Controversies Of World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 concluded on Sunday with the Lionel Messi-led Argentina picking up a 4-2 victory over France in the high-octane summit clash at the 88,000-seater Lusail Stadium. The tournament witnessed a fair share of controversies coming to the surface, right from the hosts and FIFA getting heavily criticized. While Qatar was slammed for its take on several humanitarian issues in the country, FIFA was criticized for turning a blind eye to the issues.

During the tournament, refereeing also became a major issue during certain matches. At the same time, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo also got linked to a few controversies in the marquee football event. Having said that, here’s a look at the biggest controversies that made headlines during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

‘OneLove’ armbands were banned by FIFA ahead of the World Cup

While several European nations were set to take the field with their captains wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband as a display of same-sex relationships, FIFA banned teams from doing so in the initial stages of the event. This was understood to be a step that was taken due to Qatar's anti-homosexuality laws.

Protest by German players ahead of the World Cup opener

Ahead of the Japan vs Germany, Group E match at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the German players made headlines by covering their mouths during their national anthem. The German players protested FIFA’s ban on the ‘OneLove’ armbands by covering their mouths in front of the photographers.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s infamous disallowed header

During the Portugal vs Uruguay, group stage match, Cristiano Ronaldo was famously denied a header in the 54th minute. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes had sent the ball towards the goal, as Ronaldo jumped and went for a header. When the ball eventually went into the goal, Ronaldo celebrated and claimed the goal. However, the scoreboard ended up crediting the goal to Bruno as FIFA confirmed Ronaldo didn’t make any contact with the ball.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz was sent back home midway through the World Cup

Spanish football referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz found himself in the middle of all talks at the prestigious event after he was sent back home. Officiating the quarterfinal between Argentina and Netherlands, Lahoz showed a total of 18 yellow cards and one red card after players from both sides were involved in a heated exchange. While Argentine skipper Lionel Messi lashed out at the referee, FIFA was quick to ask Lahoz to pack his bags and head back home.

Portugal players slam Argentine referee after losing quarterfinals

Portugal superstars Pepe and Bruno Fernandes were seen criticizing Argentine referee Facundo Tello after Portugal suffered a humiliating 0-1 defeat against Morocco in the quarterfinals. The players mentioned that it was wrong for referees from a rival country to officiate their game. Interestingly, the match referees his two assistants, and the video assistant referee were all Argentine nationals.

Criticism of VAR during Japan vs Spain Group E match at the World Cup

The use of VAR at the World Cup came under the scanner in the tournament after Japan were controversially allowed a goal in the Group E match against Spain. Japan’s second goal in the match by Ao Tanaka underwent a lengthy VAR check before it was allowed. The ball seemed to be out of play on the left side of the field before it was cut back from the byline by Kaoru Mitoma.