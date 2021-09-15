Ronaldo's Goal Amounts To Naught As Young Boys Take Manchester United To School

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to check on a steward who was hit by one of his shots during the warm-up ahead of his team's UCL clash against Young Boys. The player's efforts won the applause of the people on the internet.

Soon, the game began with both sides just trying to find their groove before it took Cristiano Ronaldo less than 13 minutes to score on his second Champions League debut for Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes' superb pass found Ronaldo who tapped the ball through the goalkeeper's legs. With this goal, Cristiano Ronaldo put his name on the score sheet against 36 different teams in UEFA Champions League history, joining Lionel Messi on top.

The BSC Young tried to make full use of the opportunities on the pitch but nothing seemed to come through, and all was going well for Manchester United until Aaron Wan-Bissaka made a clumsy late challenge on Christopher Martins catching him on the ankle with his studs showing, leading to a straight red card and bringing United down to ten men at just 35 minutes played. The red card also meant United had to reshuffle, with Jadon Sancho sacrificed to bring in defender Diogo Dalot.

Cristiano Ronaldo checked if a security guard was OK after one of his shots hit them during the warm-up 📸 pic.twitter.com/IaLs7OiBmY — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 14, 2021

Minutes later the Young Boys had a huge chance to equalize but Fassnacht volley was inches away. Both teams continued to find goal-scoring opportunities with Manchester United finishing the first half on a goal lead. But 20 odd minutes into the second half, the young boys managed to breach Manchester United's defence. Elia sends in a superb cross from the right found Moumi Ngamaleu inside the six-year box with the player getting a foot ahead of Varane to send the ball to the goal.

Both teams continued to find the winning goal, but there looked no sight of one as the referee signalled 5 additional minutes of play at the end of the 90th minute. It looked like the game was going to end with a few seconds left on the clock when Jesse Lingard played a poor back-pass straight into the path of Siebatcheu, who got himself into a one on one position with David De Gea and put it past him to find the Young Boys the winner.

Image: AP