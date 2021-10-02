Ronaldo's Reaction About His Match-winning Goal For Man Utd Against Villarreal Goes Viral

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to his match-winning goal against Villareal, during the UEFA Champions League clash against Villareal on September 30, with a gentle head nudge when asked about the goal. Ronaldo scored the goal for United at the final seconds of the injury time of the match, as United emerged victorious by 2-1, in the match being played at the Old Trafford. Apart from United’s win, Ronaldo’s epic reaction, during the post-match interview on being asked about the goal is what caught the attention of the football fans on social media as he was hailed for doing it again for the United.

After scoring the winning goal for United, when the interviewer said to Ronaldo, “Cristiano, You did it again,” Ronaldo replied with a smile and a gentle head nudge and added that it’s his job. Further explaining about the goal and United’s win, Ronaldo said, “No, it was a very very difficult game. Villarreal played so well, they created many chances. We were in a little bit of struggle because we knew before the game, we must win the game. It was tough, the team was a little bit nervous, in the first half and second half to be honest. But we had a little bit of luck as well, that we didn’t have in the last game. We had today, so it is a good great attitude.” He further thanked his fans for the support and said that it was a great win.

Watch Ronaldo's reaction-

Ronaldo's reaction going viral-

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s initial reaction to the question, made fans praise the legend for his confidence. A user said that Ronaldo doesn't even seem bothered about the goal. Looking at his reaction, the user felt like it was just another day and just another goal for Ronaldo.

