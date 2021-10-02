Last Updated:

Ronaldo's Reaction About His Match-winning Goal For Man Utd Against Villarreal Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal against Villarreal during Manchester United vs Villarreal, Champions League clash on September 30.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Cristiano Ronaldo

(Image: AP/Twitter)


Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to his match-winning goal against Villareal, during the UEFA Champions League clash against Villareal on September 30, with a gentle head nudge when asked about the goal. Ronaldo scored the goal for United at the final seconds of the injury time of the match, as United emerged victorious by 2-1, in the match being played at the Old Trafford. Apart from United’s win, Ronaldo’s epic reaction, during the post-match interview on being asked about the goal is what caught the attention of the football fans on social media as he was hailed for doing it again for the United. 

After scoring the winning goal for United, when the interviewer said to Ronaldo, “Cristiano, You did it again,” Ronaldo replied with a smile and a gentle head nudge and added that it’s his job. Further explaining about the goal and United’s win, Ronaldo said, “No, it was a very very difficult game. Villarreal played so well, they created many chances. We were in a little bit of struggle because we knew before the game, we must win the game. It was tough, the team was a little bit nervous, in the first half and second half to be honest. But we had a little bit of luck as well, that we didn’t have in the last game. We had today, so it is a good great attitude.” He further thanked his fans for the support and said that it was a great win.

Watch Ronaldo's reaction-

Ronaldo's reaction going viral-

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s initial reaction to the question, made fans praise the legend for his confidence. A user said that Ronaldo doesn't even seem bothered about the goal. Looking at his reaction, the user felt like it was just another day and just another goal for Ronaldo.

READ | Usain Bolt thanks Sir Alex Ferguson for bringing Cristiano Ronaldo Back to Man United

At the same time, a user interpreted Ronaldo’s reaction, by saying Ronaldo's reaction is like, of course, he did it again for the team, and everyone knows who he is. Another user termed Ronaldo’s reaction as,  just the Greatest of all-time things. Among the reactions, a user sarcastically said that Ronaldo’s arrogance makes him love the legend even more.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants to make history' with Manchester United again

Other reactions-

(Image: AP/Twitter)

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo gets yellow card twice in a month for 'shirtless' celebration
READ | 'The belief that he has': Ferdinand reveals text sent by Ronaldo before Villareal winner
READ | Ex-Liverpool star believes Sancho's bad form might be due to Ronaldo's signing; here's why
Tags: Cristiano Ronaldo, Premier League, Ronaldo goal vs Villareal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com