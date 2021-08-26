After Lionel Messi sensationally signed for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a few weeks ago, another blockbuster transfer could take place. This is because Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Manchester City. The Cityzens have reportedly offered the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a two-year contract. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is yet to renew his contract with Juventus, which runs out at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Manchester City agree on terms

According to Spanish publication AS, the agreement between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City is imminent. Ronaldo is expected to join by 2023 and will earn around 15 million Euros. His expected salary at City is reportedly half the salary the Portuguese international currently earns at Juventus. While Pep Guardiola's side may have agreed upon personal terms with Ronaldo, the Serie A giants are still to agree upon the transfer. The report further claims that Bianconeri are interested in considering an exchange of Gabriel Jesus as part of the deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the rumours about his future

Before rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City, he was linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid. In order to address the rumours, he made a clear statement on his Instagram handle. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote that he is solely focused on the task at hand, which is representing Juventus at the highest level. The 36-year old added that he was disgusted by the way the media covered his future as it was 'disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours.'

Cristiano Ronaldo also directly addressed the rumours linking him with a return to Real Madrid. He said that the 'story at Real Madrid has been written' in 'trophies and titles, in records and in headlines.' The Portuguese captain made it clear that while he retains his 'affection and respect' until this day, it is not fair to comment upon his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo could break Manchester United promise

If Cristiano Ronaldo does indeed complete a move to Manchester City, he could break a promise he made to Manchester United in 2013. While addressing a question in 2013 ahead of Real Madrid's match against Manchester United in the Champions League, Ronaldo said, "To play for City, not United? I'm not going to do that. Why? Because my heart’s in Manchester United, that's why. I can say it would be very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very difficult to play at Manchester City. Very difficult because of Manchester United," explained Ronaldo.