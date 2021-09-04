Rooney And Ronaldo's Picture Resurfaces Online; Fans Amazed At How The Duo Has Aged

Cristiano Ronaldo has rejoined Manchester United after spending nine years at Spanish club Real Madrid and then three years at Serie A club Juventus. Ronaldo had spent six years at United initially where he developed as a footballer to become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

During his initial stint at United, he formed a close bond with English forward Wayne Rooney and the two were deadly together. Rooney is almost nine months younger than Ronaldo but has retired from professional football and is now the head coach at Derby County. Some fans on Twitter decided to compare the two on how they look now and the two look entirely different.

A user then pointed out AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is three years older than Ronaldo, and still in fine shape. It will be interesting to see if Ronaldo will continue to play three years from now. However, given his current physique, not many would doubt that.

Here is an image of Rooney and Ronaldo back from United's tour in 2014 when they came up against Real Madrid when the latter was playing for them.

Ronaldo and Rooney enjoyed a successful relationship at Manchester United during their time together. The two played 206 times together over five years and won three Premier League titles and the Champions League among other major honours.

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, Rooney told The Telegraph,

"Cristiano is still one of the best players in the world and has won titles everywhere he’s been so he’s going to be huge. He still wants to be the best and I'm sure he will have a big impact on them this season. Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) will certainly know that he's in a position now where he needs to start winning these big titles with the players that he's brought in. For their development, to get to the next step now is to start winning titles."

Ronaldo and Rooney's sons to play together at Manchester United Academy

According to a report by Mirror, Manchester United will soon see Cristiano Ronaldo Junior playing with Kai Rooney in the Red Devils' youth team. Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United has been making headlines ever since its initial announcement on August 27. Now, it seems like Ronaldo has decided to enrol his eldest son with the club that sowed the seeds for his rise to stardom.

