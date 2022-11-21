Rooney Sides With Messi After Ronaldo's 'rat' Jibe With Brutal Dig At Portugal Captain

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has taken a sly dig at five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo by stating that he would drop the Portuguese international if he had options such as Lionel Messi and Harry Kane available. The former England international's remarks come after Ronaldo called him a 'rat' and questioned his recent criticism.

In his explosive interview, Ronaldo said that he does not understand Rooney's criticism of him since the former Manchester United captain stopped playing at the age of 36 while he was continuing to play at a 'high' level even at the age of 37.

Wayne Rooney takes sly dig at Ronaldo

While speaking during the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup on JioCinema, Wayne Rooney gave an interesting response when asked to play the 'Play, Bench, Drop' game. The 37-year-old was given three names: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane. He was asked to pick amongst these three who he would start, bench and drop. Without much hesitation, Rooney replied, "I would start Messi, bench Kane and drop Ronaldo because he stopped playing for his club."

What led to tension between Rooney & Ronaldo?

Even though Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo shared a close bond during their days as Manchester United teammates, their relationship recently has seemingly turned sour after the latter's remarks in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. When Morgan asked Ronaldo how Rooney would hate him even more, the Portuguese international replied, "Not only him, imagine the rest of the rats they are going to criticise me too, but it is good to still be the No 1."

When Morgan asked Ronaldo if Rooney was perhaps jealous of him, the 37-year-old replied, "Probably, because he finished his career in his 30s. I'm still playing at a high level. I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him, which is true." Ronaldo hit back at Rooney after the England international said in a recent interview that the things the Portuguese international has done are 'not acceptable.'

While speaking to talkSPORT about Ronaldo's attitude at Manchester United, Rooney said, "For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he will be an asset. If he doesn't, he will become an unwanted distraction. He and Messi are arguably the two best players of all time and you can go either way with that, whatever way you decide. But I just think the things he has done from the start of the season, are not acceptable."