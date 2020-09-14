ROS Vs LOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Russian Premier League Live Game Info

FC Rostov face a tough fixture in the Russian Premier League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow on Monday, September 14 at 11:00 PM IST at the at Rostov Arena. Here's a look at our ROS vs LOK Dream11 prediction, ROS vs LOK Dream11 team and probable ROS vs LOK playing 11.

ROS vs LOK live: ROS vs LOK Dream11 prediction and preview

FC Rostov are currently in the seventh position in the league standings after six games, having won three, lost two and drawn one of their encounters. They come into this clash following a hard-fought draw against FC Krandoskar. While on the other hand, Lokomotiv Moscow went into the international break with two wins, two draws and two losses and are currently tenth in the table. However, it is only a two-point difference between the two teams. Based on current form and performances, our ROS vs LOK Dream11 prediction is that the game will be a close contest and will end in a draw.

ROS vs LOK Dream11 prediction: FC Rostov vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns with each other 40 times in the past. FC Rostov have won merely six matches while Lokomotiv Moscow have won 21 matches and 13 matches have ended in draws. The last time the two sides met, Lokomotiv Moscow won 2-1 away from home.

ROS vs LOK Dream11 prediction: Probable ROS vs LOK playing 11

FC Rostov probable XI - Sergey Pesyakov (GK), Alexey Kozlov, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Maksim Osipenko, Yevgeny Chernov, Aleksey Ionov, Kento Hashimoto, Mathias Normann, Roman Eremenko, Khoren Bayramyan, Eldor Shomurodov

Lokomotiv Moscow Probable XI - Guilherme Marinato (GK), Vladislav Ignatiev, Vedran Corluka, Murilo Cerqueira, Maciej Rybus, Gregorz Krychowiak, Daniil Kulikov, Anton Miranchuk, Dmitri Rybchinskiy, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Fedor Smolov

ROS vs LOK live: ROS vs LOK Dream11 team, top picks

ROS vs LOK live: FC Rostov top picks

Kento Hashimoto

Mathias Normann

ROS vs LOK live: Lokomotiv Moscow top picks

Fedor Smolov

Anton Miranchuk

ROS vs LOK Dream11 prediction: ROS vs LOK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Guilherme Marinato

Defenders - Dennis Hadzikadunic, Maksim Osipenko, Vladislav Ignatiev, Vedran Corluka

Midfielders - Anton Miranchuk, Dmitri Rybchinskiy, Kento Hashimoto, Mathias Normann

Forwards - Fedor Smolov, Eldor Shomurodov

Note: The above ROS vs LOK Dream11 prediction, ROS vs LOK Dream11 team and ROS vs LOK top picks are based on our own analysis. The ROS vs LOK Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

