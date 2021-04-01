ROS-W Vs BAY-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Women's Champions League Preview

Rosengard Women take on Bayern Munchen Women in their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final match on Thursday. The second leg of this quarter-final clash will be played on Thursday, April 1 the Malmoe IP with the kickoff of the ROS-W vs BAY-W live game gscheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ROS-W vs BAY-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11s, alongside other details of this encounter.

ROS-W vs BAY-W live: ROS-W vs BAY-W Dream11 match preview

Rosengard Women saw their trip to Germany end in a disastrous fashion as Bayern Munchen Women thrashed three goals past them in the first leg of their Womens' Champions League quarter-finals. The Swedish side failed to score away goals which could hit them hard as an early strike from the German outfit could guarantee the Bundesliga giants a position in the semi-finals.

Bayern Munchen Women, on the other hand, will head into the match brimming with confidence as the German side enter the UCL game after recording a staggering 0-6 win over MSV Duisburg in their latest outing. The visitors have been excelling in front of the goal, scoring 20 times in their last five matches while conceding only a single goal which came during their 1-5 mauling against SC Freiburg. Bayern Munchen Women walk into the match with a foot in the final four and will be aiming to seal off their semi-final spot in the Champions League with a win against Rosengard Women on Thursday.

ROS-W vs BAY-W Dream11 Team: ROS-W vs BAY-W Playing 11

Goalkeeper – L. Benkarth

Defenders –J.W. Samuelson, H. Gias, E. Berglund, M. Hegering

Midfielders – S. Torelsgaard, L. Dallmann, C. Seger

Strikers – K. Buhl, J. Cankovic, L. Schuller

ROS-W vs BAY-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- K. Buhl

Vice-Captain - J. Cankovic

ROS-W vs BAY-W Match Prediction

Bayern Munchen Women completely demolished FC Rosengard in the first game and are expected to pull off a similar result on Thursday. They will rely again on the likes of Linda Dallmann and Kiara Buhlto to hand them a strong start and expect to cruise over their opponents at the Malmoe IP while registering a comfortable win which will propel them into the final four of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Prediction - FC Rosengard 0-2 Bayern Munchen Women

Note: The above ROS-W vs BAY-W Dream11 prediction, ROS-W vs BAY-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ROS-W vs BAY-W Dream11 Team and ROS-W vs BAY-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.