ROSB Vs MOL Dream11: Rosbenborg Vs Molde Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Rosenborg FK (ROSB) will take on Molde FC (MOL) in matchday four of the Eliteserien, the Norweigan League. The game will be played at Lerkendal Stadion and will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Monday, May 24. With just hours left for kickoff, here's a look at the ROSB vs MOL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our preview for the game.

ROSB vs MOL preview

Rosenborg and Molde are the two best teams in the Norwegian League and will face off in Matchday 4 on Monday. The former are atop the league standings and are unbeaten in four matches played so far, winning two and drawing two of those. The hosts clinched a dramatic 3-2 win last time out over Brann, with Kristoffer Zachariassen scoring all three goals including a stoppage-time winner to clinch three points.

Molde, meanwhile, are a point behind with a game in hand, clinching 7 points in three games. Molde also come into the clash on the back of a resounding win over Brann, sealing a 4-0 result with Ohi Omoijuanfo scoring a hattrick while Fredrik Aursnes scored the fourth. Despite Rosenborg's home advantage, Molde will be favourites for the tie and are expected to clinch a favourable result on Monday.

ROSB vs MOL injury and availability news

Molde have a full squad available at their disposal with no players out with either injury or suspension. Kristoffer Zachariassen however has the risk of a suspension having accumulated three yellow cards in four games so far for Rosenborg. Nonetheless, both teams will be coming into the clash with full-strength squads in what promises to be an exciting clash.

ROSB vs MOL Predicted XIs

Rosenborg: Andre Hansen, Hólmar Eyjólfsson, Even Hovland, Adam Andersson, Erlend Dahl Reitan, Vebjorn Hoff, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Carlo Holse, Guillermo Molins, Stefano Vecchia, Emil Konradsen Ceide.

Andre Hansen, Hólmar Eyjólfsson, Even Hovland, Adam Andersson, Erlend Dahl Reitan, Vebjorn Hoff, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Carlo Holse, Guillermo Molins, Stefano Vecchia, Emil Konradsen Ceide. Molde: Andreas Linde, Erling Knudtzon, Kristoffer Haugen, Stian Gregersen, Martin Björnbak, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Etzaz Hussain, Eirik Hestad, Fredrik Aursnes, Ola Brynhildsen, Ohikhuaeme Omoijuanfo.

ROSB vs MOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Linde

Defenders: Hólmar Eyjólfsson, Erling Knudtzon, Kristoffer Haugen

Midfielders: Fredrik Aursnes, Ola Brynhildsen, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Carlo Holse

Forwards: Ohikhuaeme Omoijuanfo (C), Guillermo Molins (VC)

ROSB vs MOL Dream11 Team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Rosenborg: Carlo Holse, Guillermo Molins, Kristoffer Zachariassen

Carlo Holse, Guillermo Molins, Kristoffer Zachariassen Molde: Ohikhuaeme Omoijuanfo, Fredrik Aursnes, Ola Brynhildsen

ROSB vs MOL Dream11 prediction

We predict that Molde will register a thumping 3-0 win away from home against Rosenborg FK on Monday night.

