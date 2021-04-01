Rosengard Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Women's Champions League Live

The second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final awaits us on Thursday as Rosengard Women host Bayern Munchen Women in their upcoming fixture. The Champions League encounter will be played on April 1 at the Malmoe IP with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Rosengard vs Bayern live stream, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.

Rosengard vs Bayern team news: Rosengard vs Bayern prediction

FC Rosengard entered the quarter-finals of the UEFA Womens' Champions League by knocking out SKH. St. Poelten in the round of 16. After playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Jonas Eidevall's team went on to register a convincing 2-0 win in the second leg and qualified for the final eight of the Champions League.

The Swedish side was handed a thrashing by Bayern Munchen Women in the first leg as their trip to Germany saw them suffer a humiliating 3-0 loss. Failing to score any away goals, the Damallsvenskan side finds themselves in a spot of bother and will have to pull off a miracle if they wish to progress into the final four and kick off their German counterparts on Thursday.

Bayern Munchen Women, on the other hand, defeated BIIK Kazygurt Women by a comprehensive 9-1 aggregate in the Round of 16 and will start this match brimming with confidence as they registered a massive 0-6 win over MSV Duisburg in their latest outing. Winning the first leg by a convincing 3-0 margin, the German giants have a foot in the final four and will start the match as undisputed favorites

Rosengard vs Bayern team news

Both the teams are expected to field their strongest 11 as they look to get the better of each other in the second leg of the ongoing UEFA Womens' Champions League quarter-finals. However, FC Rosengard will walk into the match without the services of two players as Anna Anvegard and Ria Oling will miss the hosts' Champions League against the German outfit on Thursday.

How to Watch Women's Champions League live in India?

The answer to the question " How to watch Rosengard vs Bayern live" is that there will be no live broadcast of the game in India with no updates on the official sources for the Rosengard vs Bayern live stream. However, fans can catch the live scores and updates on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Rosengard vs Bayern Prediction

Bayern Munchen Women are expected to cruise over FC Rosengard and record a result, similar to the first leg. We predict a comprehensive win for the Bundesliga outfit and expect them to advance into the final four of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Prediction- FC Rosengard 0-2 Bayern Munchen Women