ROT Vs CVC Dream11: Rotherham United Vs Coventry City Prediction And Team News

Rotherham United and Coventry City are set to square off against each other in their upcoming Championship clash on Thursday. The domestic league match of the second tier in English football is set to be played at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on April 15 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ROT vs CVC Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the clash.

ðŸ“½ï¸ | The haircut ðŸ’‡‍â™‚ï¸



The finishðŸŽ¯



The celebration ðŸ™‹‍â™‚ï¸



Geordie striker Michael Smith with his best Alan Shearer impression last night, to seal all three points over QPR ðŸ˜#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/XvvheptJQG — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) April 14, 2021

ROT vs CVC Match Preview

Rotherham United have really struggled to play their best football this season as they find themselves struggling in the relegation zone having managed to pocket just 11 wins while playing out six draws and 21 losses from 38 games so far. WIth 39 points against their tally, the hosts trail their upcoming opponents by just three points. Heading into the match brimming with confidence after breaking their three-match winless run by registering a 3-1 win over QPR, Rotherham United will fancy their chances of walking away with three points but face tough competition and will have to play their best football if they want to move out of the relegation zone on Thursday.

Coventry City on the other hand will start into the match as the 21st ranked team on the Championship table. They are dangerously close to the drop zone and currently hold a narrow 3 point lead over relegation-threatened Rotherham United. Heading into the match after recording just 10 wins from 40 games while picking up 42 points, the visitors will be eager to steer clear of the relegation zone but and have to win this tie as Rotherham United have played fewer games and will be aiming to narrow down the gap by pocketing three points against them.

ROT vs CVC Playing 11

Rotherham United- Viktor Johansson, Michael Ihekwe, Richard Wood, Angus MacDonald, Matthew Olosunde, Wes Harding, Lewis Wing, Ben Wiles, Jamie Lindsay, Michael Smith, Matt Crooks

Coventry City- Marko Marosi, Leo Ostigard, Kyle MacFadzean, Josh Pask, Julien Da Costa, Sam McCallum, Gustavo Hamer, Liam Kelly, Callum O'Hare, Jordan Shipley, Matt Godden

ROT vs CVC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Michael Smith or Callum O'Hare

Vice-Captain- Matt Godden or Jamie Lindsay

ROT vs CVC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Marko Marosi

Defenders – Sam McCallum, Michael Ihekwe, Kyle MacFadzean, Matthew Olosunde,

Midfielders – Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Lindsay, Callum O'Hare, Matt Crooks

Strikers – Michael Smith, Matt Godden

ROT vs CVC Dream11 Prediction

We expect both the teams to split points and predict the game to end in a draw with Rotherham United and Coventry City cancelling each other out across the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Rotherham United 1-1 Coventry City

Note: The above ROT vs CVC Dream11 prediction, ROT vs CVC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ROT vs CVC Dream11 Team and ROT vs CVC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.