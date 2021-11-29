Roy Keane & Jamie Carragher In Heated Debate Over Ronaldo's Role At Manchester United

Manchester United managed to get their prodigal son back during this season's summer transfer window in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo. It was one of the many high profile transfers of the window. United's caretaker Michael Carrick decided to keep the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on the bench in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea and brought him on later in the second half. It was a surprise for many fans and pundits to see a player of his stature on the bench in such a crucial clash.

Former United skipper Roy Keane and ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher got into a heated debate on Sky Sports over why the Red Devils had brought Ronaldo to the club in the first place and whether benching was the right decision. Keane said that Carrick has to start Ronaldo and that he isn't a player who comes off the bench. He said that the Portuguese superstar is a world-class player and his stats since returning to Old Trafford have been great.

"You have to (start him)," said Keane on Sky Sports. "Ronaldo isn't one for coming off the bench - he was probably freezing there. Ronaldo has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench. He is a world-class player. His stats since he came back to the club are okay - he has got some goals and some assists. This idea that he is going to start closing people down? He's not. Sometimes you have to work around a superstar. I've played with players who don't do the bit you hope - the Cantonas of this world - but you forgive them because they score the winning goals in tight matches."

Roy Keane vs Jamie Carragher: The Englishman's response

Carragher, though, was quick to respond to the former United skipper and said that according to him Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the player he was, and he understands why Carrick left him on the bench for the start of the match.

"I think this idea that Ronaldo has to start every game and play every minute of every game I don't think is right," Carragher said on Sky Sports. "Going away in big games I can understand why Michael Carrick never started him against Chelsea. Now, Ronaldo's not the player he was. He's still obviously delivering for Man United in terms of goals, but I don't think it should be a big story if Ronaldo doesn't start every game or at times comes off in a game of football."

