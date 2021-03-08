Roy Keane Asks Bruno Fernandes To 'Stop Being Like A Baby' And Accept Criticism

Prior to the Man City vs Man United game, Roy Keane slammed Bruno Fernandes for behaving like "a baby" and suggested to him to focus on playing football rather than giving interviews, explaining unjust criticism towards him. However, with Fernandes scoring a goal during Man United's big win over their local rivals, he may have just silenced several critics. Fernandes has been criticised by several pundits for not scoring against "Big 6" oppositions.

Also Read Man United Set To Sign New £70 Million Shirt Sponsor Deal With Chevrolet Contract Expiring

Roy Keane suggests Bruno Fernandes to stop behaving like "a baby"

Ahead of the Man City vs Man United game, Roy Keane slammed Bruno Fernandes for doing interviews and responding to criticisms rather than putting up performances on the football pitch. Keane said, "We'll watch him today against Man City, that's it — it's all about what you do on a football pitch. I know players under pressure do interviews and respond to criticism. Just get on with it, don't be such a baby and produce against a brilliant Man City team." Moreover, Keane made it clear that Fernandes needs to be ready to take criticism if he does not perform well. "If he does well, we praise him and if he doesn’t, he’d better be ready," added Keane.

Also Read Bruno Fernandes Matches Lionel Messi's Goal Involvements since Making Man United Debut

Bruno Fernandes interview

However, after a brilliant performance against Man City, Fernandes may have just silenced Keane and his other critics. Prior to the win against Man City, the Red Devils had just scored once and picked up five points from 21 against 'Big 6' oppositions. As a result, Fernandes being the team's talisman was always at the receiving end of criticism.

Them: Bruno doesn't do it in the big games



Bruno: pic.twitter.com/VHXcjBSkxH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 7, 2021

After the game, Fernandes could not resist taking a dig at his critics. Speaking to MUTV, Fernandes said, "Today they will still be like, Bruno never scores against big teams because they will say, 'No open play goals — it's a penalty so it doesn't count'". Even though the debate about Fernandes' performance against the big teams will continue, one can not deny his overall influence in the Man United team.

Also Read Liverpool Great Dirk Kuyt Calls Man United's Bruno Fernandes The Best Player In The World

Bruno Fernandes stats

In the 2020-21 Premier League campaign alone, Bruno Fernandes has scored 16 goals and 10 assists. Since his arrival at the club, Fernandes has scored 24 goals and 17 assists in only 42 appearances. Such performances helped Fernandes to create history as he became the first player to win the Player of the Month award four times in a calendar year.

Also Read Bruno Fernandes-Rashford Have Scored 40 Goals This Season, Sit Next To Lewandowski-Muller