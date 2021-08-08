Roy Keane Believes Jack Grealish Will Improve At Man City As 'Pep’s The Main Man'

Manchester City's latest signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa has been the talk of the town ever since he completed his Premier League record transfer move on Thursday. The Cityzens reportedly paid a whopping fee of 100 million pounds ($139 million) to sign Grealish on a six-year contract. During Man City's FA Community Shield match against Leicester City, Manchester United legend Roy Keane spoke about City's record signing.

Roy Keane confident Jack Grealish will improve at Man City

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes that Jack Grealish's signing to Manchester City from Aston Villa was the best move for both parties. He believes that Grealish will only improve under the coaching of Pep Guardiola. The former Aston Villa captain was given the iconic number 10 shirt upon his arrival and is expected to play a vital role in Pep Guardiola's squad after completing his move.

While speaking to ITV during their coverage of the FA Community Shield match, Keane said, "The potential was always there, the worry was injuries and off the field stuff. He’s matured over the years and a huge statement, he’ll improve with the players he’s with. Good move for Villa as well. Going to City is the perfect fit for Jack, Pep’s the main man."

Jack Grealish had outstanding season before Man City move

Prior to moving to the Etihad Stadium in this transfer window, Jack Grealish enjoyed his best season at Aston Villa last season. The Villa captain scored six goals and ten assists in just 26 appearances. While Grealish may not achieve the same numbers at Man City because of the sheer quality of the squad, he is still expected to be a valuable asset for Pep Guardiola's side. The English international would help add valuable squad depth as the Cityzens will look to challenge for all four titles once again this season.

Manchester City lose FA Community Shield against Leicester City

While Manchester City have had a fantastic transfer season, the same cannot be said for their start to the season. Pep Guardiola's side lost 1-0 to Leicester City in the FA Community Shield with former City player Kelechi Iheanacho scoring a penalty in the 89th minute. The penalty was awarded to Leicester after centre-half Nathan Ake clumsily brought down Iheanacho in the box.