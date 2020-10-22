RPD Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Quick links:
In recent years, Arsenal have been playing in the Europa League and this is now the Gunners' fourth attempt at trying to win the Europa League, having previously reached the final and semifinal in two of their last three campaigns. Last season, the Gunners faced a shocking loss to Olympiacos in the round of 32. This season, Arsenal begin their quest for a Europa League title at the Allianz Stadion where they will face SK Rapid Wien on Thursday, October 22 at 10:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our RPD vs ARS Dream11 prediction, RPD vs ARS Dream11 team and the probable RPD vs ARS playing 11.
SK Rapid Wien have been in excellent form in the Austrian Bundesliga and have the potential to trouble Arsenal's defence. However, Arsenal have shown tremendous improvement under Mikel Arteta. Their recent form, though, is a concern as they've faced two defeats in their last three fixtures.
SK Rapid Wien are in this tournament after finishing second in the Austrian Bundesliga last season and are not new to the Europa League. The Austrians will look to upset the Gunners in their UEL opener. Based on recent form, our RPD vs ARS Dream11 prediction is in Arsenal’s favour.
See you soon, @skrapid! 🇦🇹— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 21, 2020
🔜 #UEL pic.twitter.com/U6RdZ7xnrP
Today's game will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides.
RPD vs ARS live: Rapid Wien top picks
RPD vs ARS live: Arsenal top picks
Goalkeeper - Strebinger
Defenders - Luiz, Gabriel, Barac, Arase
Midfielders - Elneny, Partey, Maitland-Niles (C), Willock
Forwards - Fountas (VC), Nketiah
