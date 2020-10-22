RPD Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

In recent years, Arsenal have been playing in the Europa League and this is now the Gunners' fourth attempt at trying to win the Europa League, having previously reached the final and semifinal in two of their last three campaigns. Last season, the Gunners faced a shocking loss to Olympiacos in the round of 32. This season, Arsenal begin their quest for a Europa League title at the Allianz Stadion where they will face SK Rapid Wien on Thursday, October 22 at 10:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our RPD vs ARS Dream11 prediction, RPD vs ARS Dream11 team and the probable RPD vs ARS playing 11.

RPD vs ARS live: RPD vs ARS Dream11 prediction and preview

SK Rapid Wien have been in excellent form in the Austrian Bundesliga and have the potential to trouble Arsenal's defence. However, Arsenal have shown tremendous improvement under Mikel Arteta. Their recent form, though, is a concern as they've faced two defeats in their last three fixtures.

SK Rapid Wien are in this tournament after finishing second in the Austrian Bundesliga last season and are not new to the Europa League. The Austrians will look to upset the Gunners in their UEL opener. Based on recent form, our RPD vs ARS Dream11 prediction is in Arsenal’s favour.

RPD vs ARS live: Rapid Wien vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Today's game will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides.

RPD vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Probable RPD vs ARS playing 11

Rapid Wien probable 11 - Strebinger, Stojkovic, Hofmann, Barac, Arase, Grahovac, Ljubicic, Ullmann, Murg, Kara, Fountas

Arsenal probable 11 - Runarsson; Luiz, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Cedric, Elneny, Partey, Maitland-Niles; Willock, Nketiah, Nelson

RPD vs ARS live: Top picks for RPD vs ARS Dream11 team

RPD vs ARS live: Rapid Wien top picks

Richard Strebinger

Yusuf Demir

RPD vs ARS live: Arsenal top picks

Partey

Maitland-Niles

RPD vs ARS Dream11 prediction: RPD vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Strebinger

Defenders - Luiz, Gabriel, Barac, Arase

Midfielders - Elneny, Partey, Maitland-Niles (C), Willock

Forwards - Fountas (VC), Nketiah

Note: The above RPD vs ARS Dream11 prediction, RPD vs ARS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RPD vs ARS Dream11 team and RPD vs ARS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Arsenal Instagram