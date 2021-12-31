'RRR' Fever: Premier League Unveils Special Manchester United-RRR Poster; Take A Look

Premier League football is undoubtedly one of the most-watched football league and Manchester United is one of the most followed teams in the world. However, the Manchester-based club has now been gripped with RRR fever, with Premier League India Twitter sharing a poster of the same.

Premier League: RRR fever grips Manchester United

In a Manchester United-RRR poster sketch of Red Devils, manager Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo have been placed on the background of the RRR movie's logo. The poster is named 'Ralf Ragnick's Reds'.

𝐑alf 𝐑angnick's 𝐑eds 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1D6ZCLqBrn — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) December 31, 2021

About RRR Movie

RRR is a Telugu action drama that is set for release on January 7, 2022. The name RRR means ‘Roudhiram Ranam Rudhiram' in Telugu, which translates to 'Rise Revolt Revenge' in English. The story is based on the life of two Telugu personalities Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan will essay the role of Sitaramaraju while Jr NTR will portray Komaram Bheem. RRR is SS Rajamouli's first film after the grand success of the Baahubali franchise, which is said to have collected over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt who will be making their debut in South as well as Samuthirakani and Alisoon Doody, among others.